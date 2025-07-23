Fahadh Faasil confirms he insisted on playing Patrick in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan: ‘I was pitched for a different role…’

Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan released in theaters on October 10, 2024, marking Fahadh Faasil’s first collaboration alongside the superstar. However, did you know that Fafaa himself insisted on playing the role of Patrick?

Fahadh Faasil confirms of insisting to play Patrick in Vettaiyan

Talking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fahadh Faasil revealed how he was initially pitched a different role in the Rajinikanth movie.

The Aavesham star said, “Vettaiyan was pitched to me for a different role. He (TJ Gnanavel) pitched the same film to me but for another role. However, when I heard the narration, I wanted to do this character (Patrick). I was like, let me do this one while Gnanavel sir wanted me for the other one.”

“This actually made it too last minute for him as well. You know to transform the character, to incorporate more scenes for me. I didn’t want him to damage the script for my sake either, and decided to continue as it was written. This kind of choice happens, I have to see myself doing something while narration is happening,” he added.

About Vettaiyan

Vettiyan was an action thriller flick starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, which was directed by TJ Gnanavel. The movie featured the story of Athiyan, an encounter specialist IPS officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person.

Upon learning about his fault, the officer reforms and begins to investigate the case to the full extent, revealing a huge educational scam behind all of it.

With the superstar in lead role, the movie featured actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and many more in key roles.

The movie had the Njan Prakashan actor playing the role of Patrick, a reformed thief who helps Athiyan in his missions from outside the police force. Vettaiyan was received with mixed reviews upon release, even with criticisms of Fahadh’s character lacking depth.

On the work front

Fahadh Faasil is next set to appear in the lead role for the comedy thriller flick Maaresan, starring alongside Vadivelu. The movie directed by Sudheesh Sankar is slated to release on July 25, 2025.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will be storming the big screens this year on August 14 with the actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

