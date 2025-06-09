Kim Sae Ron bore family's 1.2 billion KRW debt at 20 amid Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal, new claims surface post-death

New information has surfaced about the immense financial and emotional struggles late Kim Sae Ron quietly battled for years. Despite her fame and early success as a child star, the actress reportedly carried a heavy financial burden. It was tied to both her family's misfortunes and personal setbacks.

Father's bankruptcy

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron had been facing prolonged financial instability, largely stemming from obligations to her family. It is confirmed through court documents that the actress had taken on a portion of her father's debt during a particularly difficult period for her family.

In 2023, official records listed her as one of the creditors in her father's personal bankruptcy case. It was a result of a failed business venture that left him owing significant sums to over 20 creditors. Her father's bankruptcy filing dates back to December 2020, when Kim Sae Ron was only 20 years old. Reports indicate that the debt exceeded 200 million KRW (around 147,000 USD).

Failed business venture

Kim Sae Ron's attempts to invest and create a stable financial foundation also appear to have ended in disappointment. In 2021, she was reportedly involved in establishing a small restaurant business through an acquaintance. The business was registered under someone else's name. However, insiders confirmed that she not only financed a large portion of the startup costs but also leveraged her celebrity connections to promote the restaurant.

Advertisement

Despite her efforts, the restaurant failed to gain traction and ultimately closed its doors in 2024, well before its contract was set to expire. The building's landlord disclosed that the closure resulted in the forfeiture of the full deposit due to months of unpaid rent and maintenance fees. It compounded the actress's financial losses.

Post-DUI struggles

Kim Sae Ron's situation further deteriorated following her DUI incident in 2022, which significantly impacted her public image and career opportunities. During her court trial, her lawyer described her as the financial head of the household. She was responsible not only for supporting herself but also her family members. It was during this period that many of her financial difficulties became more publicly known.

Sources indicate that after her DUI case, she found it increasingly challenging to secure acting jobs, which in turn affected her ability to manage debt repayment. Her income was further limited by halted brand endorsements and ongoing legal costs related to the DUI case.

Advertisement

Borrowing from friends, celebrities, and former agencies

In addition to family-related debts and business losses, Kim Sae Ron reportedly relied on personal loans to stay afloat. A report by SBS Entertainment News revealed that she had borrowed money from various acquaintances within the entertainment and sports industries, as well as from former management agencies.

These included actors, singers, athletes, and close friends who tried to support her during times of need. Combined, her outstanding debt had reportedly reached a staggering 1.20 billion KRW (approximately 882,000 USD) at the time of her death.

Relationship controversy

Alongside the financial revelations, Kim Sae Ron's name has recently been tied to a growing controversy involving actor Kim Soo Hyun. Allegations have circulated claiming the two had been in a long-term relationship that began while she was still underage. According to these claims, the two allegedly dated for six years.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun has denied these accusations. He states that the relationship lasted only one year and began after Kim Sae Ron became an adult.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun's My Love from the Star to release in South America and re-air in Taiwan amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal