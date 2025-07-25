General Hospital Spoilers, July 25 Episode: Willow to Marry Drew Amid Her Struggles With Nina? Here's What We Can Expect

The July 25 episode of General Hospital brings major confrontations, emotional fallout, and more tension in Port Charles. Willow questions Nina about a past affair, Sonny lays down some ground rules, and Drew tries to keep control of the situation. There’s also a surprise meeting at the pool and more drama unfolding around the Sidwell threat.

Willow confronts Nina over Drew’s affair

Willow finally faces Nina to ask if she had an affair with Drew. After hearing the truth from Curtis, Willow wants direct answers. She demands to know if Nina and Drew were involved while she was falling for him. Nina may admit it happened, but could turn things around by pressuring Willow to admit her own secrets, especially about the Daisy stalker mystery.

Their argument may affect their fragile mother-daughter bond. Nina will be desperate to fix things, but she’s also hurt by how much Willow has changed under Drew’s influence. The tension between them grows just as the wedding approaches.

Sonny warns Marco to stay out of trouble

Across town, Sonny makes it clear to Marco that he should avoid getting involved in Sidwell’s business if he wants to stay safe. Meanwhile, Sidwell tells Lucy that he wants to keep things peaceful with Sonny, though he likely has another plan in mind. A future move against Sonny could be in the works, and Sidwell is playing it smart.

Molly surprises Cody during a poolside moment. She does or says something that catches him off guard, and the two share a smile. It’s a light moment, but Kristina isn’t happy about what she sees. She mutters that this is exactly what she was afraid of, hinting that Cody’s interest in Ava may be deeper than he lets on.

Kristina also opens up to Michael about Sasha’s recent departure from Port Charles. Michael struggles with Sasha leaving with Daisy and finds comfort in talking to his sister.

Ava senses trouble, and Drew keeps secrets

Ava is shaken after her talk with Nina and realizes drama is coming. She may sense that Willow is about to confront her mother. At the same time, Drew tells Scout that everything will work out and they’ll live happily ever after, but his future may depend on Willow’s next decision.

Though the wedding is moving forward, Drew seems to know Willow is Daisy’s stalker and could use that information to control her. With so many secrets building up, Willow will have a tough choice to make before the ceremony.

