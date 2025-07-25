Is Kiara Advani the daughter of Colonel Luthra in War 2? Eagle-eyed fans connect the dots in trailer

The makers of War 2 launched its much-awaited trailer on YouTube earlier this morning. The trailer gave a sneak peek into how Hrithik Roshan’s character, Major Kabir, locks horns with not just Jr NTR but Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani as well. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans have found an Easter egg in the War 2 trailer that suggests Kiara’s character seems related to Colonel Luthra.

Is Kiara Advani Colonel Sunil Luthra’s daughter in War 2? Trailer hints at a connection

An X user posted a picture of Kiara Advani from the trailer of War 2. The photo features a sequence in which Kiara’s character can be seen giving a salute as a ‘Sky Force India’ officer. Now, if you look closely, her name on the batch reads, “Kavya Luthra”.

“So she's the daughter of Colonel Luthra now makes sense!” the tweet read.

The scene finally clears the air that Kavya Luthra is the daughter of Colonel Sunil Luthra, a character played by ace actor Ashutosh Rana.

Kiara Advani to fight with Hrithik Roshan in War 2

In the first half of the War 2 trailer, a scene shows Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra engaging in a fight with Hrithik Roshan’s character, Major Kabir. The sequence begins with Kavya expressing anger with her eyes as she points a gun at Kabir. Kiara’s character then engages him in a hand-to-hand fight sequence.

These hints prove that Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra will bring more than just romance to the table. She looks great in the action mode in the trailer. We can’t wait to watch her performing action sequences.

More about War 2

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War 2 will hit the screens on August 14, 2025, a day before India celebrates Independence Day. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as the sequel to the 2019 release, War.

In the upcoming movie, Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr NTR is cast as Vikram. Aditya Chopra's production also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Are you excited to watch War 2?

