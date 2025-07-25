Zac Brown and Kendra Scott Get Engaged: Country Star and Jewelry Mogul Speak Out About Their Sweet Love Story

Country singer Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott are officially engaged. The couple shared their happy news exclusively with PEOPLE, confirming, “We are so happy and grateful that we found each other.” Scott proudly showed off a dazzling pink diamond ring in newly released photos of the couple smiling after Brown proposed.

Red carpet debut and how they met

The engagement comes just a few months after the couple made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas this May. A source close to the pair revealed that Zac Brown and Kendra Scott were introduced by a mutual friend and had been dating for several months before going public. “They are head over heels and have become inseparable,” the source said.

Brown and Scott were also seen together at country artist Jamey Johnson’s wedding in May, sparking buzz about their relationship. Fans have since been curious about the growing romance between the Zac Brown Band frontman and the jewelry mogul.

Here’s what Zac Brown and Kendra Scott have in common

One strong bond between Zac Brown and Kendra Scott is their shared passion for philanthropy. Brown works closely with Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit that helps combat-wounded veterans and their families. He also founded Camp Southern Ground, a residential summer camp that supports both youth and veterans year-round.

Scott, on the other hand, runs the Kendra Scott Foundation, which recently donated over USD 500,000 to support victims of the Kerr County flood tragedy. “It’s just one of the things they have in common,” the insider stated about the couple’s connection.

Born on July 31, 1978, in Atlanta, Georgia, Zac Brown rose to fame as the lead singer of the Zac Brown Band, known for hits like Chicken Fried and Colder Weather. He was recently honored with the first-ever Veterans’ Voice Award at the AMAs for his ongoing support of veterans.

Brown also announced a major project, a Las Vegas residency at Sphere in December, showcasing the band’s new album Love & Fear. “Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere Las Vegas is a dream come true,” he wrote on Instagram. “This show is the story of my life that I have never shared.”

Born on March 27, 1974, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kendra Scott built her jewelry empire from the ground up. She is known for her distinctive designs and charitable efforts. The Zac Brown engagement news comes as an exciting personal milestone for the designer, who continues to grow her brand and give back to the community.

Between them, Brown and Scott have eight children aged 11 to 23. They have both embraced parenthood while managing successful careers in music and business.

