Fahadh Faasil spills tea on his equation with Kamal Haasan: ‘We crack jokes for two, three hours’

Fahadh Faasil is in the spotlight with the release of his recent film Maareesan. The actor who prefers to stay out of the limelight is rarely spotted meeting with other colleagues. However, he recently opened up about his equation with Kamal Haasan.

Fahadh Faasil speaks about his unique equation with Kamal Haasan

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, Fahadh Faasil revealed how he and Kamal Haasan end up spending a good 2-3 hours cracking jokes whenever they meet up. Their topics of conversation are nowhere close to the films the Pushpa 2 star highlighted.

He shared, “When Kamal sir and I meet, we crack jokes for like two, three hours. It’s got nothing to do with cinema. It’s mostly about what’s going on and around.”

Is Fahadh Faasil curious about Kamal Haasan’s style of acting?

Moving on in the same interview, Fahadh Faasil shares how he has never once chatted with Kamal Haasan while asking about the latter’s style of craft and acting. The Aavesham actor mentioned that he only prioritises spending time with the Tamil senior icon.

In his words, “There has never been a moment where I could ask him: ‘Sir, how did you do that shot?’ But spending time with him, I understand how he did it. I totally understand how he took a call, why he didn’t do it and why he did it.”

Fahadh Faasil spilled the beans on his retirement plans

In another excerpt from the same interview, Fahadh Faasil had also opened up about his retirement plans, if he has any.

The Malayalam actor referred to his recent visit to Barcelona, which gave him the idea of becoming a taxi driver.

In his words, “Yeah, yeah. Of course. We were in Barcelona a few months back. I still very much think about it. I think that’ll only happen once people are done with me, you know?”

He adde,d “Jokes aside, but just the idea of driving someone from one place to another, I think that’s a beautiful thing. At least you’re witnessing someone’s destination.”

