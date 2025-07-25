Suhana Khan and rumored BF Agastya Nanda clicked in New York with Jalebi Baby singer Tesher, PICS go viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan may just be one film old, but that does not stop her from being one of the most talked-about star kids. The actress who is soon going to share screen space with her dad in King often grabs eyeballs with her personal life. She is rumored to be dating Agastya Nanda. While the two have not officially confirmed this, their latest New York outing pics have gone viral.

Advertisement

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s pictures from New York

There are two pictures of the duo making the rounds on the internet. In the first one, we can see Suhana Khan glowing in a green colored bodycon dress. Her no-makeup look and the perfect smile made her look gorgeous. Agastya Nanda, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

He wore a black tee, layered it with a black jacket and completed his look with a black cap. The two were snapped while attending an event in New York together. Away from the limelight and hustle and bustle of Mumbai, these two manage to spend some quality time together.

Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda’s rumored relationship

It is believed that these two first met on the sets of The Archies. It was their debut OTT film directed by Zoya Akhtar and also starred Khushi Kapoor. Their on-screen chemistry turned into off-screen one, and since then, they have been together.

Advertisement

Suhana Khan’s work front

Suhana Khan is all set to make her feature film debut with an action-packed King. She is going to share the screen space with her dad, Shah Rukh Khan.

The film rides on a strong ensemble led by SRK and Deepika Padukone with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. SRK plays a gangster in the action thriller, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films of Hindi Cinema, and features the actor in a raw and rugged avatar.

Agastya Nanda’s work front

Agastya is all geared up to star in Ikkis, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The story falls on the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict.

ALSO READ: War 2: Jr NTR fans can’t keep calm as they react to his 6-pack abs transformation in trailer