When 26-year-old Hrithik Roshan achieved overnight success with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and one phone call from Salman Khan

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. His handsome looks in the recently launched trailer have gripped everyone with euphoria.

But did you know there was a time when Hrithik was quite unsure about succeeding in the film industry? However, it was Salman Khan who was sure about it.

Advertisement

When Salman Khan was sure about Hrithik Roshan’s success

In one of his early interviews, right after his overnight success with Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, Hrithik Roshan admitted the amount of training and guidance he received from Salman Khan as he was starting.

Speaking with Simi Garewal on her show, the War 2 actor said, “He's such a nice guy. He just took me in. Along with training me, the moral support he gave me was incredible. He was one of those few people who believed that I would be a phenomenon.”

Hrithik Roshan quashed the buzz that Salman Khan was insecure of him

In the same interview, Hrithik Roshan addressed reports that claimed that Salman Khan was insecure about his shot to success right after Kaho Naa Pyar Hai.

In his words, “I read somewhere that Salman is insecure because I'm around. You have to see when he's around me. He's always pushing me. He's like a brother.”

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Fast forward to now, Hrithik Roshan is anticipating the release of his next big release, War 2. A sequel to his 2019 film War, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will mark his return to the big screens in the popular character of Agent Kabir.

Interestingly, the actor gets to collaborate with Telugu actor Jr NTR as the antagonist, marking his Bollywood debut. Hrithik’s on-screen pairing with Kiara Advani has also been lauded by the audiences already, with their fleeting glimpses in the trailer.

ALSO READ: War 2 Trailer: ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste', know the profound meaning behind Bhagavad Gita shloka mouthed by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR