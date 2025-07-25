Hari Hara Veera Mallu Day 1 India Box Office: Pawan Kalyan starrer takes an underwhelming Rs 50 crore start including premieres

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, and starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal and others, has taken a below par start at the Indian box office, taking Pawan Kalyan's star power into consideration. The movie has packed an opening day of Rs 50.25 crore, which is not at all bad as a standalone number. But we are talking about Pawan Kalyan's big budget pan-Indian film, and this number also includes premiere gross of significantly over Rs 10 crore, meaning that the actual day 1 is well under Rs 40 crore.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Grosses Rs 50 Crore In India And Is Pawan Kalyan's Biggest Opener But...

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is comfortably Pawan Kalyan's biggest day 1 opener. Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Naayak, both opened to under Rs 40 crore at the India box office. However, that's a deceptive way to look at the collections since average ticket price of Telugu films is significantly higher than what it used to be.

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh made sure to keep the ticket prices in check, and also had other rules with respect to the start time of films and more. With these issues no longer in the way from the perspective of the actors and producers, the day 1 potential is much higher and Hari Hara Veera Mallu has quite clearly not matched its potential.

The Territorial Breakdown Of The Day 1 Box Office Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu Is As Under

Area Gross Ceeded Rs 15.50 crore Nizam Rs 6.50 crore Andhra Rs 23.50 crore APTS Rs 45.50 crore Karnataka Rs 3.50 crore Tamil Nadu & Kerala Rs 0.50 crore North Rs 0.75 crore India Gross Rs 50.25 crore in 1 day

The reception of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is negative. Heavy drops are being seen in the collections of the movie on day 2. The movie may sustain at low levels till Sunday and then it should officially be game over for the film. In all likelihood, the India gross collections of the movie will fail to hit Rs 100 crore gross. With overseas collections also not promising enough, this shall be one of Pawan Kalyan's biggest theatrical disasters. There was a Part 2 planned for the film and reportedly, 20 percent of it has been shot too. It is unlikely that we may get a part 2 to this film now.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu In Theatres

