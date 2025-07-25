Maargan OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Vijay Antony, P Samuthirakani’s Tamil crime thriller

Tamil crime thriller Maargan opened to a positive response at the box office. The film has been directed by a debutant, Leo John Paul, and was lauded for its gripping screenplay, which kept audiences hooked till the very last frame. On July 25, 2025, the movie was launched on two OTT platforms, Tentkotta and Prime Video.

And now, Twitter has been filled with reviews from audiences about the movie’s OTT release.

Maargan OTT verdict

A major share of audiences have agreed that Maargan is a fairly well-developed storyline and can also be considered a passable watch. While the screenplay is crisp and engaging, there are quite a lot of loopholes for audiences to join the dots.

The parallel storylines, along with the main narration, also appeared displeasing to many since they did not give a concrete viewing experience altogether.

Many viewers ended up tagging Vijay Antony on social media to provide answers to key moments in the film, which needed a lot of clarification to be understood linearly.

Coming to individual performance, Vijay Antony single-handedly drove the film and proved his mettle once more. His choice of script with Maargan has also been appreciated.

Interestingly, some viewers contradicted that there were no moments where the narration got boring, and hence, there’s no scope for it being dragged on unnecessarily.

More about Maargan

Besides Vijay in the lead, the movie also stars P. Samuthirakani, Ajay Dhishan, Kumar Natarajan, Ramachandran Durairaj, Seshvitha Raju, Mahanadi Shankar, Brigida Saga, Vinod Shankar, and more.

Vijay Antony has composed the musical score of the film, and Maargan is also produced under the banner of his own production house.

