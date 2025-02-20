Kim Sae Ron's death: YouTuber Lee Jin Ho quashes cyberbullying rumors post her DUI case; calls it 'groundless'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, 24, passed away on the evening of February 16, according to police reports. A friend found her body and informed the authorities at 4:45 p.m., prompting an investigation that concluded her death to be unnatural. Following her tragic demise, rumors of cyberbullying emerged, and the YouTuber allegedly involved issued a statement on February 19.

The accused, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who is also an industry insider, presented his side of the story regarding his videos about the deceased. The videos included controversial news surrounding Kim Sae Ron, including her 2022 DUI case and her now-deleted photos with a man, captioning the post as "Marry". The actress' father called out the YouTuber for causing mental stress on his daughter with his content, and fans speculated Lee Jin Ho to be the cause of her sudden death.

However, hours after her funeral took place on February 19, the YouTuber uploaded a new video on his channel, refuting the speculations. He called the cyberbullying claims "groundless accusations." He revealed having "sufficient evidence" to prove his innocence but, being considerate of the bereaved family, decided to wait until the end of her funeral to state his position. Regarding the four videos about the late actress, he mentioned having discussed the same with her agency. According to him, his intention in posting the videos was completely the opposite of how it has been portrayed.

He also clarified that he made his videos about the deceased private in order to honor her. He further revealed an audio recording with her manager, where he was heard saying, “2 years ago, we (he and her manager) agreed that, despite Kim Sae Ron’s past mistakes, we should at least help her survive. She should be given the opportunity to do some work, even minimally." As per him, the videos were an attempt to present the entire truth about her controversies, attempting to get people to sympathize with her.