Kim Sae Ron death: Compensation to 57 victims in DUI case revealed belatedly after demise; fans 'outraged'

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

The sudden death of 24-year-old actress Kim Sae Ron on February 16 has stunned the Korean entertainment industry and left fans and colleagues grieving. As the news of her passing spread, many reflected on her life and career, with a particular focus on the difficult years leading up to her death. Among the various reports that followed, an article by reporter Kwon Nam Young has received the attention of netizens, revealing a side of Kim Sae Ron that many may not have been aware of.

Kwon’s article sheds light on Kim's efforts to redeem herself after her highly publicized drunk driving incident in 2022. The accident, which occurred on May 18, 2022, was a turning point in her career and public image. Kim Sae Ron crashed her car into a transformer in Gangnam, which caused a major power outage, affecting multiple businesses in the area. In a shocking turn of events, Kim fled the scene, an action that exacerbated the damage and public outrage.

The power outage lasted for three hours and disrupted daily operations at 57 stores, preventing card payments and causing a series of inconveniences. The aftermath of the incident was highly publicized, with many people expressing their anger and disappointment at Kim’s behavior. In the wake of the scandal, Kim Sae Ron publicly admitted her wrongdoing and issued a heartfelt apology to her fans and the public. In a handwritten letter shared on Instagram, she expressed deep remorse for her actions, acknowledging that there was no excuse for her behavior. She promised to make things right, vowing to compensate the stores that had been affected by her reckless actions.

According to Kukmin Ilbo recent report, Kim Sae Ron followed through on her promise. Despite the backlash she faced, Kim personally visited each of the 57 stores that had suffered financial losses and compensated them for the damages. This move was seen as a rare and bold gesture for a celebrity in her position. Many of the store owners were reportedly surprised to see her in person, as it’s not common for public figures to take such direct responsibility for their actions. One store owner mentioned how shocked they were to see Kim show up, expressing that they hadn’t expected her to go to such lengths.

Despite Kim’s sincere efforts to right the wrongs she had caused, her reputation never fully recovered. The scandal continued to haunt her, and her career faced significant setbacks. She suffered from financial difficulties, as her activities were suspended, and she was penalized by various brands for the damage to her public image. These challenges contributed to a period of intense personal struggle, with many speculating that the stress from these setbacks took a toll on her mental health.

A close friend of Kim Sae Ron revealed after her passing that the actress had recently undergone a personal transformation, including changing her name. This was reportedly part of an effort to start fresh and leave behind the mistakes of her past. She was said to be hopeful about returning to the entertainment industry, determined to rebuild her career and regain the public’s trust. Tragically, her plans were cut short, and her untimely death has left those who knew her and her fans heartbroken.