The King’s Affection Ep 13 & 14: 5 significant moments that left the viewers speechless

Episode 13 and 14 was definitely a rollercoaster as the writers played with the viewers’ feelings. The King’s Affection begins when the Crown Prince's wife gives birth to twins, but twins were considered an ominous sign. The twin daughter was supposed to be killed, but her mother begged to save her life. Secretly, the twin daughter is sent out of the palace. A few years later, the twin son Lee Hwi is killed.

The Crown Prince's wife hides her twin son's death and brings her twin daughter back to the palace and raises her as Prince Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin). Lee Hwi eventually becomes a crown prince, but she is afraid her real identity will be revealed. Because of her secret, Lee Hwi is unable to have anyone close to her. She hides her emotions from others and she makes biting remarks. Jung Ji Eun (Rowoon) is Lee Hwi’s teacher. Jung Ji-Un comes from a noble family. He is handsome, smart and an optimist who enjoys life. Crown Prince Lee Hwi develops feelings for Jung Ji Eun.

Lee Hwi’s confession.

While Jung Ji Eun tends to Lee Hwi’s wounds, she confesses her deepest secret, which leaves him shocked. Things are clearly a bit awkward between Jung Ji Eun and Lee Hwi, with the former obviously questioning everything in life. As nighttime rolls around, Lee Hwi asks him whether he resents her for deceiving him and he says that he is, but at himself, since he wasn’t there for her when she needed him the most. She tells him everything that she had to do to survive after her brother’s death. They wake up the next day in each other’s arms and that small moment was enough for the Lee Hwi- Ji Eun shippers!

King Hyejong’s Death

After receiving the news of her father’s death, Lee Hwi goes back to the palace as the exiled Prince to mourn his death and the scene gives us goosebumps. Lord Changcheon implores Queen Dowager to have Lee Hwi arrested. However, she is not sure about that since arresting someone for paying respect to their father is not ethical. That’s when Lord Sangheon, Lee Hwi’s grandfather, comes in and tells Queen Dowager that they need to make a decision regarding the next successor to the throne. He says that if Yi-hwi does not ascend, then the crown would be handed over to those who have committed treason. As Lord Sangheon fills Dowager’s head with concerns and false theories, Dowager is forced to make a decision.

Lee Hwi and Jung Ji Eun’s tearful reunion

Jung Ji Eun gets to know that Lee Hwi is going to have his coronation soon. Jung Ji Eun rushes off to meet Lee Hwi. Soon, she finds Jung Ji Eun fighting the guards and finally comes face-to-face with him. During a tearful reunion, Lee Hwi apologises to Jung Ji Eun and he tells her that it’s not too late to live their dreams. However, she turns his offer down and he tearfully asks her to let him tend to her wound. The episode ends with a goosebump-inducing scene of Lee Hwi’s coronation and her heading the morning assembly after becoming king.

Lee Hwi and Ha Gyung’s relationship

In the midst of sadness and divisive plosts, Queen Ha Gyung is like a breath of fresh air with her clumsiness and love-struck personality. She delivers a sweet love letter to Lee Hwi, unaware of the predicament that the King is in. Lady Kim delivers the date of their night together to an excited Ha Gyung, which turns out to be that day itself. Once together, Ha Gyung is a nervous wreck and Lee Hwi asks her how long she has been waiting for this day. Unfortunately for the innocent Ha Gyung, who wants nothing but to love her husband and have children with him, Lee Hwi tells her that they will not be officiating their marriage and will not sleep together. However, for the rest of the world, they will appear to be a normal couple.

Seat-gripping cliffhanger

Lee Hwi, who was out on a walk, finds the lanterns down the palace path lit and finds Jung Ji Eun lighting them. When she asks him why he was lighting the candles, he tells her that he didn’t want her to fall and get hurt, since she always chooses the difficult paths. Lee Hwi tells Jung Ji Eun that her wound has completely healed – the two look at each other sadly as the realisation sets in. She asks him to stay at the palace for a while longer if he wants to since she wants to spend some more time with him. Jung Ji Eun hugs her and thanks her for saying it since he has been waiting for this for a long time. Seok Jo, watching this unfold, is finally able to solve the puzzle regarding Lee Hwi’s real identity as the two lovers kiss each other.

