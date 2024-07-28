LE SSERAFIM teases Make It Look Easy documentary mapping tough journey as K-pop stars; Watch first trailer

LE SSERAFIM, the worldwide famous K-pop girl group that has been creating musical history with new music, performances, and more is set to drop their second documentary.

LE SSERAFIM has released the first trailer of their upcoming documentary Make It Look Easy which will follow their tough journey as K-pop stars.

LE SSERAFIM releases intriguing first trailer of upcoming documentary Make It Look Easy

On July 28, 2024 KST at midnight, a surprising trailer was dropped through the HYBE Labels YouTube channel. It was the first trailer of LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming documentary titled Make It Look Easy.

Make It Look Easy first trailer glimpses the exciting yet tough journey of the LE SSERAFIM members as K-pop stars. First glimpsing the happy and promising part of the members’ lives the trailer cuts to hardships and the tough lifestyles of K-pop stars.

We see LE SSERAFIM members going out of their way to put their best foot forward and give their best to their fans. The trailer also showed how LE SSERAFIM members even go through self-doubt as they work hard day and night.

LE SSERAFIM will be releasing Make It Look Easy on July 29, 2024, at 8 PM KST (4:30 IST) on the HYBE YouTube channel. Make It Look Easy will have 5 parts.

Watch LE SSERAFIM’s Make It Look Easy trailer here:

Make It Look Easy is LE SSERAFIM’s second documentary after The World is My Oyster which was released in September 2022. The last documentary focused on their debut journey and with Make It Look Easy, fans will be allowed a peek into the members’ tough lives as K-pop stars.

Know more about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop girl group that is worldwide famous for their captivating visuals, vocals, and stage presence. The group is made up of five members namely Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae.

LE SSERAFIM recently set fire to the stage at the Coachella Music Festival 2024 and created history.

In other news, Source Music confirmed in a statement that LE SSERAFIM will be making a comeback in August 2024.

