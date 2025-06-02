Lee Jong Suk suits up as stoic office lawyer in new stills from Law and the City starring Moon Ga Young; find out premiere date
Lee Jong Suk returns with Law and the City. He portrays an unambitious yet brilliant associate lawyer. Check out his new stills from the drama!
Lee Jong Suk is ready to return to television in a fresh and grounded role in the upcoming legal drama Law and the City. The series is set to premiere on July 5, 2025. It promises a realistic depiction of the lives of salaried lawyers who juggle professional obligations and personal challenges. It is set in South Korea’s most competitive legal district.
Lee Jong Suk: Not your typical K-drama lawyer
In Law and the City, Lee Jong Suk takes on the role of Ahn Ju Hyeong. He plays an associate attorney working at Kyungmin Law Firm in the Seocho district. Unlike many lawyers who race to climb the professional ladder, Ahn Ju Hyeong is a figure of consistency.
Having spent nearly a decade at the same law firm, he’s neither chasing glory nor planning to branch out. Instead, he finds value in routine, job stability, and doing his work thoroughly, even if it means going against the grain.
Stills from the drama show him walking into the office exactly on time, settling into his regular seat, and sighing at the start of another long workday. But as soon as the day begins, he’s fully immersed. He’s analyzing past cases, meeting clients face-to-face, and demonstrating calm professionalism during tough legal situations. In another released still, Ahn Ju Hyeong is shown enjoying a lunch break with co-workers.
Despite his modest personality and aversion to the spotlight, Ahn Ju Hyeong is far from average. Known as the ‘brain’ of the law firm, he’s valued for his razor-sharp logic and meticulous legal research. His ability to handle cases based on facts rather than theatrics has earned him a strong reputation among peers.
Plot and cast
Law and the City stands apart from other law-centric dramas by taking a more personal, slice-of-life approach. Rather than focusing solely on high-profile trials or dramatic legal battles, the series follows the quiet yet meaningful moments that define the lives of associate attorneys.
Alongside Lee Jong Suk, the drama boasts a strong ensemble cast that helps build the world around Kyungmin Law Firm. Moon Ga Young stars as Kang Hui Ji, a junior associate attorney. Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Sung Jae round out the main cast as Cho Chang Won, Bae Mun Jeong, and Ha Sang Gi.
These five junior lawyers represent different walks of life and legal philosophies. Their interactions are expected to be at the heart of the series, shaping both the courtroom cases and their office bonds. Whether it’s quiet competition, late-night confessions over dinner, or conflicting values, their stories aim to reflect the everyday highs and lows of young professionals.
Anticipation builds ahead of premiere
Law and the City has already begun generating buzz for its fresh concept and Lee Jong Suk’s grounded portrayal. As the drama prepares for its July 5 premiere, viewers are looking forward to a series that doesn’t rely on melodrama or legal fireworks. Instead, it draws strength from subtle performances, thoughtful writing, and the authenticity of daily life in a high-pressure profession.
