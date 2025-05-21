IU and Lee Jong Suk react to 3rd breakup news since going public with dating; know reps' comment on rumors involving BTS' V

Despite ongoing speculation fueled by online discussions, singer IU and actor Lee Jong Suk remain a couple. On May 21, both stars’ representatives released a clear statement confirming that “the two are still dating.” They shut down a new wave of breakup rumors that unexpectedly pulled BTS member V into the conversation.

Advertisement

The latest gossip stemmed from a widely shared photo of IU dining at Mosu. It is a fine-dining restaurant in Seoul run by renowned chef Ahn Sung Jae. The gathering took place on May 15, on IU's birthday, and featured several individuals close to the singer. Among them was BTS’ V, who previously collaborated with IU on her music video Love Wins All.

The context of the dinner was innocent and well-documented. However, the presence of V and the absence of IU’s boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk, from any public footage or social media posts prompted online communities to speculate about a possible breakup.

Some fans pointed out that IU had uploaded birthday photos featuring her long-time friends and colleagues, including actresses Kang Han Na and Lee Joo Young. But she didn’t post any images of or with Lee Jong Suk. This fueled suspicions that the couple may have quietly parted ways. Others questioned why IU would be celebrating her birthday with a male colleague like V rather than with her boyfriend.

Advertisement

However, insiders from both IU and Lee Jong Suk’s circles were quick to clarify the misunderstanding. According to sources, the dinner was arranged as a casual reunion of the Love Wins All production team. V’s attendance was purely professional and friendly, as he was one of the key participants in the video project.

The representatives emphasized that the couple is still very much together and dismissed the breakup rumors as unfounded. They put an end to the speculation for the third time since their relationship was confirmed to the public.

IU and Lee Jong Suk first revealed their relationship in December 2022, after Dispatch reported that the two had been quietly dating for some time. Their romance reportedly began as a friendship built over the years in the entertainment industry. However, since going public, the couple has opted for privacy and has not shared much about their relationship with the public. Their decision to keep things low-key has made them frequent targets for baseless gossip. In fact, this marks the third time breakup rumors have circulated online.

Advertisement

The first wave came in mid-2024, when fans noticed a lack of interaction between the couple. Those rumors were debunked when it was revealed that Lee Jong Suk had attended IU’s concert discreetly with fellow actor and friend Shin Jae Ha.

The second round of rumors popped up earlier this year in February, largely triggered by speculation on Chinese online platforms. Fans noticed that IU was wearing a ring on her index finger, which some took to be a subtle sign of relationship changes. IU addressed those rumors during an interview, humorously referencing her co-star Park Bo Gum. She said, “I know that (Lee Jong Suk) lives a very busy life. I want to say that I only know Guan Sik (Park Bo Gum) up to this point.”

Now, just a few months later, the third wave of speculation has once again been laid to rest. What fans perceived as IU spending time with another male celebrity on her birthday turned out to be nothing more than a friendly gathering of work colleagues.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did IU and Lee Jong Suk break up? Insider reveals about couple's relationship status after her meal 'date' with BTS' V