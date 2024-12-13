Lee Se Young And Na In Woo reflect on life in new poster for Motel California; SEE PIC

Hotel California is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo in the leading roles. The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it. However, ahead of its release, new teasers have been released showcasing the relationship dynamics between the characters.

On December 13, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama Motel California released a new poster featuring Lee Se Young as Ji Kang Hee and Na In Woo as Cheon Yeon Soo. perched on the rooftop railing, sitting side by side yet gazing in opposite directions with detached expressions. This subtle contrast evokes a sense of both closeness and emotional distance between the two characters.

Adding to the intrigue is the weathered neon sign of Motel California, which stands out with its design reminiscent of off-road stops in the heart of California rather than the typical rural village motel. This unique setting not only serves as the backdrop for the story but also holds deep significance for Kang Hee. It’s the place where she was born and raised, as well as a source of the emotional scars she carries.

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. The K-drama follows Ji Gang Hui, who grew up in a rural village motel, facing gossip due to her mixed-race background. Scarred by her past, she left at 20, leaving behind her first love, Cheon Yeon Su, to start anew in Seoul. Now a successful interior designer, she returns home 12 years later and reunites with Cheon Yeon Su, who works as a veterinarian. Despite attention from locals, his heart has always belonged to Gang Hui, reigniting their long-lost connection.

Advertisement

Apart from Lee Se Young And Na In Woo, the rest of the supporting cast includes Choi Min Soo, Kim Tae Hyeong, Choi Hee Jin, Woo Mi Hwa, Jung Yong Ju and more. The show is set to release in January 2025 and will consist of 8 episodes in total, airing every Friday and Saturday on the South Korean network MBC.

ALSO READ: ‘NewJeans must bear in mind…’: Korea Music Content Association urges girl group to return to ADOR or face Circle Chart removal risk