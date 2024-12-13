‘NewJeans must bear in mind…’: Korea Music Content Association urges girl group to return to ADOR or face Circle Chart removal risk

NewJeans held an emergency press conference on November 28, 2024, to officially announce their departure from ADOR. The group cited the company’s lack of plans for reform, unwillingness to address their requests, and "inability to protect the members" as the primary reasons for their decision. Following the announcement, the K-pop organization Korean Music Content Association (KMCA) urged the group to return to ADOR.

Following two major K-pop organizations—the Korea Management Federation (KMF) and the Korea Entertainment Producers' Association (KEPA)—the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) has also criticized NewJeans’ decision. On December 13, 2024, the KMCA released a statement raising alarm over the increasing prevalence of "tampering," where external producers influence artists and their parents to terminate contracts with their original agencies. Citing cases like FIFTY FIFTY and recent allegations involving former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, the KMCA stressed that tampering jeopardizes the industry, affecting both small and large companies.

The association stated, “NewJeans must also bear in mind that they are not the only artists in the popular music industry.” They urged the group to uphold their exclusive contract and work towards a resolution through dialogue or judicial decisions while remaining mindful of their role as K-pop representatives and setting a positive example.

The KMCA also called on the government to reform inadequate laws governing artist contracts and announced plans to combat tampering. Proposed measures include removing artists implicated in tampering from the Circle Chart and excluding their music data from chart rankings and award eligibility. The KMCA emphasized the need for accountability and cooperation to restore order, ensuring the industry’s sustainable development.

Earlier, on November 13, 2024, NewJeans had sent ADOR a legal notice, demanding that the company address significant breaches of their exclusive contracts within 14 days. The group warned that failure to meet their demands would result in the termination of their contracts.

While ADOR claimed that the group did not wait for a response before holding the press conference, NewJeans argued that this was a misleading statement, as the agency failed to act within the allotted time frame. The group emphasized that the termination of their contracts was a response to ADOR's breach of duty and not due to any fault of their own.

The termination is effective immediately, and NewJeans reaffirmed their commitment to honoring any prior contractual obligations with third parties.

