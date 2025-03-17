Lee Si Young Divorce: Who is Cho Seong Hyun? All about her billionaire partner with alleged 7.25 billion won fortune

Sweet Home actress Lee Si Young and her husband, entrepreneur Cho Seong Hyun, popularly known as Mr Jo, are currently making headlines for their shocking divorce news. Their union had initially sparked widespread interest due to Lee Si Young marrying into one of the wealthiest families in South Korea. Now, with divorce and alimony speculations making rounds, attention has turned to the net worth and fortune of Cho Seong Hyun.

Fans are stunned with the separation news of the couple, as they often shared happy moments from their 8-year-marriage on social media. The confirmation of the divorce was made by K-media YTN News on the morning of March 17. Lee Si Young tied the knot with billionaire restaurateur Cho Seung Hyun in 2017. As per last year's Koreaboo report, her husband launched his restaurant business in his 20s and achieved remarkable success, expanding his brand into a thriving franchise.

He was often referred to as the ‘Little Baek Jong Won’ due to his rapid business expansion and influence in the culinary scene. He currently serves as the CEO of his company, and boasted an estimated net worth of approximately 2.50 billion KRW (2.13 million USD), as of May 2024. Notably, the figure does not account for his real estate holdings, which were valued at an additional 4.75 billion KRW (4.06 million USD). As per Forbes magazine's 2024 report, his spouse Lee Si Young's estimated net worth was around 1.44 billion KRW (1 million USD).

Cho Seung Hyun fell for the actress, when she was at the peak of her career and their subsequent union sparked widespread attention due to its high-profile nature. The couple tied the knot on September 30, 2017, and welcomed a son the following year. Their seemingly picture-perfect marriage made their 9-year age gap appear insignificant. However, after eight years together, their marriage has come to an end, proving that even the most ideal relationships can have an expiration date.

