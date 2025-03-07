Motel California star Lee Se Young in talks for The Remarried Empress drama adaptation with Lee Jong Suk, Ju Ji Hoon and Shin Min Ah

The highly anticipated adaptation of The Remarried Empress is beginning to take shape, and reports suggest that actress Lee Se Young is being considered for a major role in the drama. On March 7, an entertainment industry insider revealed that Lee Se Young is expected to join the cast of the series, which is currently in development, as per the reports of JTBC News.

The news has already generated significant buzz, as The Remarried Empress is a beloved romance fantasy story that has gained immense popularity through its original web novel. If finalized, this project could mark another notable series in Lee Se Young’s already impressive acting career. In response to the reports, Lee Se Young’s agency, Prain TPC, confirmed that the actress had received an offer for the drama but emphasized that she has not yet made a final decision. While her participation remains uncertain, fans are already discussing how her acting skills could bring the role to life.

Advertisement

Originally a web novel, The Remarried Empress quickly gained a dedicated fanbase and was later adapted into a webtoon, making it one of the most talked-about romance-fantasy stories in recent years. The story follows Navier Ellie Trovi, the intelligent and dignified empress of the Eastern Empire. Despite being a perfect ruler who is respected by both her people and political allies, she finds herself betrayed when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, announces his decision to take a mistress, Rasta Isqua, and eventually replace Navier as empress.

Heartbroken but unwilling to be cast aside without dignity, Navier makes an unexpected decision: if she cannot remain an empress in the Eastern Empire, she will become one elsewhere. Her journey of resilience, romance, and empowerment begins as she seeks her rightful place as the empress of another kingdom.

Advertisement

If confirmed, Lee Se Young is expected to portray Rasta Isqua, one of the key characters in the story. Rasta is a former runaway slave who crosses paths with Emperor Sovieshu by chance when he finds her in the wilderness during a hunting trip. Despite her humble origins, she quickly catches the emperor’s attention and is brought to the palace, where she eventually becomes his official mistress.

Meanwhile, previous reports suggested that Shin Min Ah, Lee Jong Suk and Ju Ji Hoon are also in talks to take on key roles in the drama, further fueling anticipation for what could be one of the most exciting K-drama adaptations in recent years. If Shin Min Ah joins the project, she will take on the role of Navier Ellie Trovi, the empress who must confront betrayal and heartbreak while fighting to secure her own destiny. Moreover, Lee Jong Suk is reported to be portraying Heinrey Alles Lazlo, another key character in Navier’s life after her divorce from Sovieshu.

Advertisement

Bringing The Remarried Empress to life is no small task, and the production team is making sure that the project is handled by seasoned professionals. The drama is set to be directed by Jo Soo Won, a well-respected director known for his work on successful dramas such as I Hear Your Voice and Pinocchio.

Since news of the drama adaptation broke, excitement has been steadily growing among fans of the original web novel and webtoon. However, with no official confirmations yet from the actors’ agencies, fans are anxiously waiting for further updates.