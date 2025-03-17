Sweet Home star Lee Si Young and billionaire husband Cho Seong Hyun get divorced after 8 years of marriage

Actress Lee Si Young and her husband, entrepreneur Mr. Jo (Cho Seong Hyun), are currently in the midst of divorce proceedings, marking the end of their eight-year marriage. According to YTN’s report on March 17, the couple formally submitted divorce documents to the Seoul Family Court earlier this year. While both parties have reached a mutual agreement regarding the separation, discussions are still ongoing to finalize the finer details of the settlement.

Confirming the news, Ace Factory, the actress’ agency, released a statement, saying, "The two are currently in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement." However, the agency refrained from disclosing the exact reasons behind the decision, citing the deeply personal nature of the matter. "As this is the actress's personal matter, we ask for your understanding that it is difficult to answer any inquiries other than those." the agency added.

The announcement has sparked widespread discussion among fans and the public, given that Lee Si Young’s marriage had long been portrayed as a happy and stable union. Over the years, the actress had shared glimpses of her family life through social media and television appearances, often presenting an image of warmth and unity.

Lee Si Young’s marriage to Mr. Jo in 2017 garnered major public interest due to their high-profile careers. At the time, Lee Si Young was at the height of her acting success, while Mr. Jo had built a strong reputation in the food industry. Known as a successful restaurateur, Mr. Jo was often referred to as the ‘Little Baek Jong Won’ due to his rapid business expansion and influence in the culinary scene.

The following year, in 2018, the couple welcomed their son, adding another layer of admiration from the public. Their relationship was frequently highlighted in the media, with Lee Si Young openly expressing her love and appreciation for her family. She even made appearances on popular variety programs such as I Live Alone and Point of Omniscient Interfere, where she showcased her everyday life as both a devoted mother and a working actress.

However, despite what was often portrayed as a joyful and stable relationship, the couple has now reached a turning point, deciding to go their separate ways after nearly a decade together. While fans are saddened by the news, many have expressed their support for Lee Si Young as she manages this new chapter of her life.

Beyond her personal life, Lee Si Young has had a versatile career in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2008 and quickly rose to fame with roles in dramas such as Boys Over Flowers and the reality show We Got Married. Her ability to portray a wide range of characters, from romantic leads to strong, action-oriented roles, set her apart from many of her peers.

One of the defining aspects of Lee Si Young’s career has been her athleticism. Unlike many actresses, she took her physical training to an impressive level, even delving into the world of boxing for a role. Her dedication to the sport went beyond just acting preparation; she trained extensively and eventually won an amateur boxing championship.

More recently, she starred in Netflix’s Sweet Home, particularly in seasons 2 and 3, which were released last year. Her portrayal of a special forces firefighter earned praise for its authenticity and intense action sequences. Fans and critics alike commended her commitment to physically demanding roles and her ability to perform many of her own stunts.

As Lee Si Young moves forward with both her professional and personal life, the focus remains on her upcoming projects and potential new beginnings. While she has not yet made a personal statement regarding the divorce, her agency’s emphasis on privacy suggests that she may choose to handle this transition away from the public eye.

