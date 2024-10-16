Love in the Big City with Nam Yun Soo, Lee Su Kyung, Jin Ho Eun, more: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and other details

Love in the Big City is a much-anticipated drama series which is all set for its release later this October. The drama has been facing some backlash for including LGBTQ+ themes but most fans eagerly await the release. This is one of the few times LGBTQ+ themes would be explored in a mainstream drama with popular actors. Here is everything you need to know about Love in the Big City before its release.

Release date

Love in the Big City is scheduled to premiere on October 21.

Schedule

The drama includes 8 episodes in total and 2 episodes will be released every week on Mondays.

Genre

Romance, youth, drama

Plot

This audacious story revolves around two roommates: a gay man and a straight woman. The narrative unfolds through the eyes of Mi Ae, leading to Go Yeong’s clumsy love story filled with laughter, tears, and the emotional turmoil of a mother in denial about her son's sexuality and the societal judgment he faces.

Eventually, Go Yeong discovers a love unlike any other with Gyu Ho, but circumstances force him to let him go. After Gyu Ho departs, Go Yeong impulsively follows a stranger to Thailand, where he spends a late monsoon vacation. As he reminisces about irreplaceable memories, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth, ultimately finding peace within himself.

Cast

Nam Yoon Su, Lee Soo Kyung, Jin Ho Eun, Oh Hyun Kyung, Lee Se Hee, Kwon Hyuk and Lee Hyun So take on the main roles in the drama.

Nam Yoon Su returned to the world of K-dramas after 2 years with Love in the Big City. In the past, Nam Yoon Su has showcased his vitality as an actor with Goo Jun Yeong in Today’s Webtoon, Lee Hyun in The King’s Affection, Ji Hoon in Beyond Evil, and much more.

Lee Soo Kyung made her debut in 2012 with the film In the Summer. The actress has impressed viewers with her roles in projects like Yong Soon, Black Heartened and Law School.

Jin Ho Eun kicked off his career in 2019 with the film A Resistance. Over the years, the actor has appeared in various dramas like All of Us Are Dead, Recipe for Farewell and Revenge of Others.

Crew

Interestingly, Love in the Big City has been directed by 4 directors who have worked on different episodes. Directors include Hur Jin Ho, Hong Ji Young, Son Tae Gyum and Kim Se In.

Hur Jun Ho is known for The Last Princess, Lost and A Normal Family. Hong Ji Young has previously directed films like New Year Blues and Marriage Blue. Son Tae Gyum has also directed the films Misaeng: The Prequal and Baby Beside Me. Kim Se In wrote and directed the film The Apartment with Two Women.

The script was written by Park Sang Young who also wrote the original novel.

Other details

Love in the Big City is written by Park Sang Young, and the novel has been nominated for the Booker Prize and the International Dublin Literary Prize. The story is not only loved by domestic fans but is enjoyed overseas as well. The writer was also involved with the script of the film.

