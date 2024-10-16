WATCH: Ji Chang Wook and BIBI attempt to outrun cops in Gangnam B-side’s thrilling new trailer

Gangnam B-Side is an upcoming South Korean crime-thriller series that will be released soon. Starring Ji Chang Wook in the lead role, popular singer BIBI also joins the cast. A new trailer for the show has been released showcasing the high-stakes drama and has managed to create anticipation among fans.

On October 16, 2024, the production team of Gangnam B-side released a brand new trailer featuring the leading cast of the show. The clip includes Jo Woo Jin as one of the authorities trying to uncover the truth behind a series of crimes. He is desperately trying to find the culprit who could be responsible or witnesses who hold crucial information. Meanwhile, BIBI is on the run from the cops and others are trying to look for her.

Ji Chang Wook also appears in a new look where he is seen stressed and getting into difficult situations. Moreover, he also faces BIBI and has a heated confrontation that further adds to the curiosity of the story.

The plot follows in the heart of Gangnam where a string of mysterious disappearances begins to unfold. Jae Hui, an employee at a nightclub who holds key evidence, vanishes without a trace, prompting Yun Gil Ho, a fixer in the entertainment scene, to launch a search for her. But Gil Ho isn't the only one on the hunt.

Detective Kang Dong U, recently demoted after exposing corruption within his ranks, is assigned to the case at the request of his superior. Meanwhile, prosecutor Min Seo Jin, favored by the chief prosecutor, also gets involved. As club officials employ every possible tactic to find Jae Hui, the disappearances become entangled with hidden desires, revealing Gangnam’s darker, more sinister side.

Apart from Ji Chang Wook and BIBI, the cast of the show includes Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more. Directed by Park Noo Ri and produced by Han Jae Deok, the show is set to release on November 6, 2024.

