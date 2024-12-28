Love Scout teaser: Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk’s heated first encounter sparks tension as boss-secratary; WATCH

Love Scout is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in the leading roles. A new teaser featuring the lead actors have been which showcases a backstory that effects their professional relationship. The show's plot follows two opposite individuals who eventually develop feelings for each other.

On December 28, 2024, new teasers of the show were released, featuring Lee Jun Hyuk as Secretary Yoo Eun Ho and Han Ji Min as CEO Kang Ji Yun. The video opens with showcasing the hectic life of CEO Kang Ji Yoon, who struggles to find a new secretary due to her demanding nature. However, they happen to meet each other which soon leads to a heated argument. Their tension escalates until both declare they never want to meet again, seemingly agreeing on their mutual relief.

However, the teaser takes a surprising turn as Kang Ji Yoon meets her new secretary, only to recognize a familiar silhouette resembling Yoo Eun Ho. This twist hints at a developing relationship between the two, setting the stage for a dynamic blend of drama and growth in the upcoming series.

The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.

Love Scout will premiere on January 3, 2025, and air every Saturday and Sunday. Are you excited about the show?

