Mickey 17 Premiere: Bong Joon Ho confirms HBO's Parasite series is being developed; here’s everything we know

Fans of Parasite movie (2019) have been waiting for years for an update on the much-anticipated HBO adaptation, and now, director Bong Joon Ho has finally spoken about its progress. In a recent interview with Deadline at Mickey 17 premiere, the famous filmmaker reassured fans that the project is still in the works. “The writers are working very hard”, he shared, even adding that “the writing room of that show itself can be another TV show”, highlighting the immense effort going into its development.

The news of Parasite being adapted into a series first broke on January 9, 2020. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Bong Joon Ho and director Adam McKay were in discussions to executive produce an English-language series for HBO. Shortly after, Variety confirmed the project, reporting that it was planned as a six-hour limited series.

The announcement sparked immense excitement, especially considering the massive success of Parasite. The film, which tells the tale of class struggles between the wealthy Park family and the poor yet cunning Kim family, became a global phenomenon. It won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature, making history as the first non-English-language film to ever take home the top prize at the Oscars.

Despite the initial buzz, there were few updates on the Parasite HBO series in the years that followed. With no casting announcements, plot details, or production timelines shared, many fans started speculating that the project had quietly been shelved. However, Bong Joon Ho’s latest comments have put those fears to rest. His confirmation that the writing process is actively progressing has reignited excitement for the series, proving that HBO and the creative team are still dedicated to bringing this adaptation to life.

Advertisement

Even years after its release, Parasite remains one of the most influential films of modern cinema. Its success paved the way for greater recognition of South Korean entertainment on the global stage. With the HBO adaptation now officially back in the spotlight, the excitement is higher than ever. While details remain scarce, one thing is clear: Bong Joon Ho and his team are determined to create something special, making the wait well worth it. Fans can only hope that more updates, including a potential release date, will follow soon.