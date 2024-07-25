10 Korean movie masterpieces that will leave you speechless: Parasite, The Wailing, and more

Korean cinema has taken the world by storm with its exquisite storytelling, profound themes, and often mind-bending twists. If you are a fan of films that grip you from the start and stay in your mind long after the screen fades to black, then these ten Korean cinematic masterpieces will definitely live up to your expectations.

10 Korean cinematic masterpieces that will leave you speechless

1. Parasite

Year of release : 2019

: 2019 Cast : Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam

: Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam IMDb rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Genre: Thriller, Drama, Dark Comedy

Parasite is an Oscar-winning, dark comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho. The film follows the lives of the poverty-stricken Kim family, who cleverly infiltrate the lives of the wealthy Park family, leading to unexpected and harrowing consequences.

What starts as a clever satire in this movie, soon turns into a horrific and violent tale that depicts society’s class disparity in a truly masterful manner.

2. Oldboy

Year of release : 2003

: 2003 Cast : Choi Min Sik, Yoo Ji Tae, Kang Hye Jung

: Choi Min Sik, Yoo Ji Tae, Kang Hye Jung IMDb rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Oldboy is a brutal and mind-bending saga of revenge and redemption directed by Park Chan Wook. The film follows a man who is inexplicably abducted and imprisoned for 15 years, and then released suddenly without explanation. He then begins the quest to find his captor to seek revenge, leading to a twisted tale of vengeance and sorrow.

The shocking twist at the end and the visceral fight scenes, particularly the iconic hallway fight, of this movie leaves an everlasting impact on the minds of viewers.

3. Memories of Murder

Year of release : 2003

: 2003 Cast : Song Kang Ho, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Roi Ha

: Song Kang Ho, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Roi Ha IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

A movie that redefined Korean cinema, Memories of Murder, is a gripping crime thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho. It is based on a true story of South Korea's first serial murders in the 1980s. It follows two detectives who are struggling to solve the mysterious and brutal killings of several women in a rural town.

The outstanding narrative, stellar performances and a hauntingly ambiguous ending will leave you totally dumbfounded at the end, questioning everything you saw.

4. A Tale of Two Sisters

Year of release : 2003

: 2003 Cast : Im Soo Jung, Jung Ae Yun, Kim Kap Soo, Moon Geun Young

: Im Soo Jung, Jung Ae Yun, Kim Kap Soo, Moon Geun Young IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Genre: Horror, Drama, Mystery

A Tale of Two Sisters is a spine-chilling psychological horror film, directed by Kim Jee Won, that will make your jaw drop with its shocking plot twist at the end. It follows the story of two sisters who return home from a mental institution. Upon returning they find themselves dealing with their wicked stepmother and their late mother's ghost, leading to a set of disturbing events.

The film’s eerie atmosphere and intricate plot will certainly give you all the chills and leave you flabbergasted.

5. The Handmaiden

Year of release : 2016

: 2016 Cast : Kim Min Hee, Kim Tae Ri, Ha Jung Woo, Cho Jin Woong

: Kim Min Hee, Kim Tae Ri, Ha Jung Woo, Cho Jin Woong IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Another masterpiece by Park Chan Wook, The Handmaiden is a seductive and meticulously crafted thriller based on the novel Fingersmith by Sarah Waters. Set in 1930s Korea During Japanese occupation, it follows a young con woman who is hired to become the handmaiden to a wealthy Japanese heiress, as part of a cunning conspiracy.

The movie's distinctive storytelling and the outstanding performance by the cast will leave viewers captivated at the end.

6. Train to Busan

Year of release : 2016

: 2016 Cast : Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Su An

: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Su An IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

A classic in Korean contemporary cinema, Train to Busan is a gripping zombie thriller directed by Yeon Sang Ho. A simple train journey of a man and his daughter, from Seoul to Busan, turns into a terrifying nightmare as a sudden zombie outbreak begins in the country.

Their fight for survival alongside the other passengers leads to an intense, emotional, and nerve-wrecking tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat the entirety of the movie and will certainly leave you with tear stains on your face.

7. I Saw the Devil

Year of release : 2010

: 2010 Cast : Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Sik, Jeon Kuk Hwan

: Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Sik, Jeon Kuk Hwan IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

I Saw the Devil is an intense and brutal tale of vengeance, directed by Kim Jee Won, that successfully redefined the thriller genre. The film follows the story of a secret agent whose fiancée is murdered by a serial killer. Strategically, he makes the killer swallow a GPS pill and then embarks on a demented cat-and-mouse game with him to seek vengeance.

The film’s unflinching violence and riveting conclusion make it a disturbing yet compelling watch.

8. The Wailing

Year of release : 2016

: 2016 Cast : Kwak Do Won, Hwang Jung Min, Jun Kunimura, Choi Min Sik

: Kwak Do Won, Hwang Jung Min, Jun Kunimura, Choi Min Sik IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Directed by Na Hong Jin, The Wailing is a masterful blend of horror, mystery, and supernatural elements. The film revolves around a small village that is plagued by a mysterious disease following the arrival of a stranger. As a local police officer starts investigating the mystery behind the outbreak, sinister secrets and ancient curses are discovered leading to shocking revelations.

With its intricate storyline and mind-boggling plot twists, this movie will leave you questioning what is real and what is not.

9. Forgotten

Year of release : 2017

: 2017 Cast : Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Na Jong Chan, Moon Sung Keun

: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Na Jong Chan, Moon Sung Keun IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Forgotten is a mind-bending psychological thriller directed by Jang Hang Jun. The film follows the story of a man whose brother is kidnapped and returns after 19 days with no memory of what happened. As he tries to unmask the truth behind the kidnapping, shocking truths about his past are revealed, turning his life upside down.

The gripping storyline and suspenseful pacing will leave you guessing the truth until the very end.

10. Mother

Year of release : 2009

: 2009 Cast : Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin, Park Haeil

: Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin, Park Haeil IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Genre: Drama, Thriller

Another masterpiece by Bong Joon Ho, Mother, is a poignant and suspenseful tale of maternal love and sacrifice. The film follows the story of a devoted mother who embarks on a quest to prove her son’s innocence after he is accused of murder. As she delves deeper into the investigation, she uncovers unsettling truths about her son and the community.

The film’s emotional depth, strong performances, and intricate storytelling masterfully depicts the lengths a mother may go to protect her child.

These ten films will precisely prove why Korean cinema has been garnering so much attention worldwide lately. Each movie offers a compelling storyline, marvelous performances, exquisite screenplay and mind-boggling plot twists that will leave an everlasting impact on the viewers.

Whether you are an avid cinephile or just looking for a movie that will entertain you, these masterpieces are bound to leave you speechless.