‘HYBE hated us’: Hanni claims new ADOR CEO has 'no intention' of protecting NewJeans at National Assembly

NewJeans’ Hanni arrived at the National Assembly in Seoul around 2 PM KST on October 15. Previously, it was announced that she had been summoned to attend the audit as a witness and with reference to workplace harassment. During their YouTube live, she revealed that ILLIT’s manager asked the group to ‘ignore’ her. Although BELIFT LAB declined the allegations, NewJeans’ mothers claimed that there was CCTV evidence that was allegedly deleted.

During her National Assembly attendance, Hanni further claimed that the new ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young has ‘no intention’ of protecting the members from such bullying incidents.

“I’m sorry, but I don't think you did everything you could. You said you would protect us in the first place, but you didn't have the will to protect us or the ability to take action," she directly charged the new management of ADOR on the witness stand.

Hanni continued to share her experience, revealing why she was convinced that HYBE ‘despised’ them. She stated that recently she saw employees of the company badmouthing NewJeans on an app. In addition, she claimed that the agency’s PR team allegedly tried to ‘downplay’ the girl group’s Japan debut success with Supernatural.

“I came to the realization that this wasn’t just a feeling, but I was convinced that the company hated us," the K-pop idol lamented. On this day, Hanni once again detailed the alleged bullying she faced, saying, “While getting my hair and make-up done, I greeted a member of another team, and when I came out again, their manager told them to ignore me as if they hadn't seen me.”

She further expressed her frustration, saying that she didn’t understand why such a thing happened in a working environment and that’s why she chose to attend the audit, because if she didn’t, “this topic would be buried and these types of things may continue happening in the future.”

At the National Assembly, Hanni claimed that she felt a certain type of atmosphere at HYBE and believes that only people who had been affected by it can feel it.

