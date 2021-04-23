Momoland's agency MLD Entertainment acquires 3 entertainment companies

MLD Entertainment is home to the girl group Momoland and boy group T1419. Read on to find out.

It seems like acquisition and expansion is the keyword for Entertainment agencies in Korea. HYBE, BTS' label acquired Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings that housed global artists like Justin Beiber, J Balvin and Demi Lovato expressed their happiness at joining hands with HYBE. Shortly after that Mamamoo's agency RBW Entertainment acquired WM Entertainment. WM Entertainment, which is home to Oh My Girl, B1A4, ONF, and IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon. As of now, RBW owns over 70% of WM Entertainment's shares, acquiring the label as a subsidiary.

Now, according to reports carried out by Star News, Momoland's agency MLD Entertainment has acquired 3 different entertainment companies. MLD Entertainment announced that it has acquired BM Entertainment, RD Company, and Double H TNE to expand its business. Double H TNE currently houses SG Wannabe's Kim Yong Joon. Also, the company plans to hire new management experts to render a strong creative leader group. MLD Entertainment hopes that with their new acquisition they strengthen the aspects in artists-in-training, and strengthening online content and building a global network.

As of April 12, 2021, Momoland’s BBoom BBoom becomes their first MV to cross 500 million views! To celebrate the amazing milestone, Momoland’s agency MLD Entertainment released a special poster to celebrate the group's success.

ALSO READ: 8 stunning KPop idols who made us fall in love with their half Korean beauty

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you find Momoland's BBoom BBoom? You can stream BBoom BBoom on Momoland's YouTube.

Share your comment ×