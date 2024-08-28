NCT and NCT 127 social media accounts unfollow Taeil after sexual crime accusations; Taeyong deletes photos

NCT and NCT 127’s social media accounts have unfollowed Taeil following his departure from the groups. Moreover, former bandmates Taeyong, Doyoung, and Haechan have also removed the K-pop idol from their Instagram account followings.

On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment issued an official statement regarding Taeil, revealing that he has been charged in a criminal case related to sexual offenses. After gathering the facts and recognizing the gravity of the situation, the company determined that Taeil could no longer remain a part of the team.

Following discussions with Taeil, he has decided to leave the group. The K-pop idol has been fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation, and further comments will be provided as the investigation progresses. The company also expressed deep apologies for any offense caused by their artist.

The leader of NCT Taeyong, who is currently in the military, has deleted all the group pictures in which Taeil also appeared. Moreover, the artist no longer follows anyone on his Instagram account, and his number of followers has gone down to zero. Similarly, Doyoung also removed everyone from his following list, including Taeil. Hacechan is also no longer following the former group member.

Taeil made his debut as a K-pop idol in NCT and became a permanent member of NCT 127. Formed by SM Entertainment, NCT 127 made its official debut with the mini-album NCT #127. The group's current members include Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Johnny. Some of the group's most popular songs are Cherry Bomb, Kick It, Sticker and more.

The group released their fifth studio album, titled Fact Check, alongside the music video for the title track of the same name in 2023. They also went on their third world tour in the same year, named Neo City – The Unity, and performed across many cities in Asia. Furthermore, a documentary series titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys was also released in 2023 and is available to stream on the Disney+ platform.

