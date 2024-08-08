NCT’s Jaehyun announces debut solo album titled J; to drop 2 pre-release singles Roses and Dandelion

NCT’s Jaehyun will be making his debut as a solo artist soon and has released the first teaser for his upcoming solo album. The record is called J and it will be dropping on August 6, 2024. Furthermore, details about his pre-release tracks have also been released, creating further anticipation among fans.

On August 8, 2024, SM Entertainment released the first teaser video for NCT’s Jaehyun’s debut solo album. Titled J, the first teaser for the record has been released with the caption The Smoky Night. In the short video, Jaehyun can be seen getting ready for what seems like a date. At first, he picks red roses, dresses up in a tux, applies perfume, and heads out to meet someone.

The name of the album signifies the first initial of the artist’s name and he previously revealed that he usually writes ‘J’ on all his belongings. Furthermore, the album will consist of a total of 8 tracks, with Smoky as the lead single which will consist of both Korean and English versions. Ahead of the album’s official release, two pre-release songs will be dropped titled Roses and Dandelion on August 12, 2024.

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo.

The sub-unit released their first album, Perfume, in 2023. The artist has also been part of NCT 127’s full group comeback and released the album Walk in 2024. He also previously released two solo songs as part of the NCT Lab project, Forever Only and Horizon.

The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, which is a college romance television series with a total of 12 episodes. He is also set to make his big screen debut with the movie You Will Die in 6 Hours. Additionally, he is also cast in the K-drama titled I Believe You and the production is currently in the works.

