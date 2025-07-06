F1 Day 9 India Box Office: Brad Pitt's film races its way to an excellent 2nd Saturday; Nets a raging Rs 5.50 crore

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others, grew remarkably in collections on 2nd Saturday, adding a raging Rs 5.50 crore net to its tally. With this, the 9 day net of the movie in India, stands at Rs 43.25 crore and by the end of 2nd Sunday, it shall be at Rs 49 crore. It's needless to say that F1 is a bonafied hit in India, with lifetime expectations now in the Rs 70-80 crore net range.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 34.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 5.50 crore Total Rs 43.25 crore net in 9 days

F1 Is Seeing Extraordinary Holds In India, Despite New Competition And Lesser Than Deserving Showcasing

The collections that F1 is generating in its 2nd weekend is despite stiff new competition in the form of Jurassic World: Rebirth and Metro...In Dino. The occupancies for F1 in top national chains is terrific, especially the premium versions like ICE, 4Dx and IMAX. It shall lose IMAX screens to Superman next week, and that shall adversely impact its business. However, one would hope that it gets back IMAX screens eventually, so it can cater to its evergrowing demand in metros across India.

F1 Is Doing Well Worldwide

F1 is also doing well at the global box office. It crossed USD 230 million through 2nd Friday and it aims to leg to USD 500 million worldwide, despite stiff competition. There are no two questions that F1 will become Brad Pitt's highest grossing post-pandemic movie, beating Bullet Train.

What's Next For Brad Pitt?

After F1, Brad Pitt moves onto his film with David Fincher, confirmed to release directly on Netflix. The film written by Quentin Tarantino is said to be an episode focusing on the character of Cliff Booth, from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. No other project of Brad Pitt is officially announced.

F1 Plays In Theatres

