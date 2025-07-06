Jurassic World: Rebirth collects USD 162 million globally in 3 days; Scarlett Johansson film crushes negativity at worldwide box office

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and a bunch of other strong actors, has become a global sensation, much like its previous installments. The movie has already stomped USD 162 million worldwide through its first Friday and it is projected to gross over USD 300 million through Sunday; For what can be seen as a raging weekend.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, will now aim for a lifetime cume of USD 800-900 million, a very solid start to the new reboot

Jurassic World: Rebirth may not do the billion dollars that the previous three installments managed, but it can still get to USD 800-900 million if the word of mouth of the movie holds up. There can be a number of reasons for the movie to not do USD 1 billion; mainly the contraction of China's market for Hollywood movies. The drop is of over 60 percent from how much movies used to do in the big box office market, before the pandemic.

Rebirth Has Done Well In India So Far, With Rs 21 Crore Net In 2 Days

Rebirth has performed well in India, in its first two days. After opening to Rs 8.25 crore net, the movie grew to Rs 12.75 crore net on day 2, for a total of Rs 21 crore. By the end of the weekend, it should have added around Rs 34 - 35 crore net in total, if not more. It must be noted that the movie faced screen-sharing issues, and if not for that, the weekend numbers could have been pushing towards Rs 40 crore. Nevertheless, the business that Rebirth has managed is a proper indication that Indians love Jurassic World movies. Maybe not as much as Jurassic Park in the mid-90s, but still enough to suggest to the makers to keep making such movies.

Jurassic World Movies Are Critic-Proof But...

Jurassic World movies are certainly critic-proof and online negativity proof. One would hope that the upcoming films from the franchise try harder to fulfill the expectations of the franchise's loyalists, since a lot of the tropes that used to be exciting, are slowly getting redundant. If that happens, there's a possibility that the next part grosses more than Rebirth, and breaks the cycle of Jurassic World movie collections going down with every film.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Note: The collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth in India, exclude 3D handling charges

