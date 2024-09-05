NCT’s Taeyong announces first solo concert film titled TAEYONG: TY TRACK to premiere on September 25; watch

NCT’s Taeyong has recently announced the release of his solo concert film, TAEYONG: TY TRACK, in theaters. The K-pop star is currently enlisted in the military and the movie was shot ahead of him joining the army. The film will feature many exclusive performances, including behind-the-scenes footage.

On September 5, 2024, NCT’s Taeyong announced through a video message that his first-ever solo concert film would be released soon. Titled TAEYONG: TY TRACK, the movie will be showcasing footage from the artist’s first solo concert TY TRACK, which took place on February 24 and 25, 2024.

Moreover, the movie will also feature full performances from the TAP setlist, exclusive debut performances of unreleased songs, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the concert’s planning, rehearsals, and preparations. To elevate the experience, the film will be released in CGV theaters with three immersive formats—ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX.

Taeyong: TY TRACK will be released in South Korea on September 25, 2024, with global screenings on October 16 and 19, 2024, and in Japan on October 18, 2024.

Taeyong made his debut as a K-pop idol with NCT and subsequently became a permanent member of NCT 127 alongside Jaehyun, Yuta, Mark, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Johnny, and Haechan. However, the artist released his first solo album, SHALALA, back in 2023.

The idol’s second solo album, TAP, was released on February 26, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. The concept is related to showcasing an alternate ego that Taeyong possesses that no one has seen before. Moreover, he held his first solo concert called TY TRACK at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

Advertisement

Taeyong enlisted in the military on April 15, 2024, and will be discharged sometime around 2025. NCT 127 recently made their comeback with a new album titled Walk, and the artist remained missing from the official lineup.