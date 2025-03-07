NewJeans' Hanni slams ADOR in ILLIT ignore controversy after 1st hearing; says 'How can you...

The first hearing of the review of ADOR's injunction request against NJZ's undertaking of (formerly NewJeans) independent entertainment activities took place on the morning of March 7, 2025 (Friday). Their legal meeting at the 50th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court led to an increase in the already existing bitterness between the two parties. After the hearing concluded, the group's lead dancer, Hanni, expressed her frustration regarding the ongoing tussle through Instagram stories on NJZ's new account

Hanni mentioned that she had "a lot to say' but "held it in." As per her, ADOR's legal counsel made "false assumptions" regarding NJZ members in the court. She justified withholding certain crucial information during the hearing, saying, "I don't see the need to escalate this issue any further than it already is." The 20-year-old K-pop idol slammed the entertainment label for presenting the ILLIT controversy issue in court in an alleged twisted way.

Regarding that, Hanni said, "How can you take one part of a conversation and shift the meaning of it to benefit your point of view when I was the one that wrote that message?" The controversy at hand was the online speculations regarding Hanni being ignored by her ILLIT hoobaes (juniors) during their meeting in the agency building. She mentioned that the rookie group's manager told them to ignore her, probably as a part of the alleged mistreatment they received by HYBE (an 80% stakeholder in ADOR).

During the hearing, the label's legal representative revisited the controversial incident, presenting CCTV footage as evidence to bolster their argument, as reported by K-media Daily Sports. The video depicts ILLIT members bowing to show respect to Hanni, attempting to disprove the NewJeans member's claim of being ignored by them. However, fans of the girl group were quick to point out that Hanni never actually accused ILLIT of wrongdoing, instead placing blame on their manager.

Hanni presented her point and made a request: "Please stop bothering me, ADOR and HYBE." She also threatened, saying, "I won't stay quiet" if the management companies continued with their "false" narratives surrounding the quintet—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.