NewJeans is returning to ADOR? Group skips re-appeal in court ruling banning independent activities

The legal battle between NewJeans (NJZ) and their agency ADOR has taken a decisive turn. As of June 24, the court’s decision to block the group from pursuing independent activities has officially been finalized.

According to reports from the legal community, the members of NewJeans did not file a re-appeal within the court-mandated deadline. This decision effectively brings their challenge to an end. As a result, the injunction blocking them from engaging in solo promotions or signing advertising deals outside of ADOR remains in force.

Under South Korean law, re-appeals in injunction cases must be submitted within seven days of receiving the court’s decision. With that window now closed, the court's ruling stands unchallenged.

Court upholds ADOR's injunction

This latest development follows the Seoul High Court's previous dismissal of NewJeans’ appeal against the provisional injunction granted to ADOR in March. The injunction ordered the preservation of the agency's exclusive management rights. It barred the members from independently entering commercial agreements, including brand endorsements.

The court expressed concern over potential damages to ADOR. It emphasizes that if the members chose to act outside the bounds of their contract, they could unfairly benefit from ADOR's prior investments. In doing so, the agency would suffer severe financial loss.

Despite the injunction, the court clarified that NewJeans is still allowed to promote and carry out activities. However, they must do so in line with the terms of their exclusive contracts under ADOR.

Returning to ADOR?

Even though the court has finalized the injunction, NJZ has continued to assert that they have no plans to return to ADOR. Their legal team has not made any public statements regarding the decision to forego a re-appeal. However, netizens speculate it may reflect a strategic shift toward focusing on the larger main lawsuit rather than battling temporary orders.

Some observers are interpreting the members’ decision as a possible sign that they may be reconsidering their stance or at least leaving the door open for reconciliation with ADOR. While nothing has been confirmed, the silence is prompting speculation that the members could be weighing the long-term implications of their legal battle.

Next court date

While the injunction battle may be over, the core legal conflict is far from settled. The third hearing in the main lawsuit is scheduled for July 24. It was filed by ADOR to confirm the validity of NewJeans’ exclusive contracts.

This case will determine whether ADOR retains legal control over the group’s long-term activities or if the members can eventually terminate their contracts.

