NewJeans’ Hanni shares Chappell Roan's Grammy-winning speech amid HYBE feud: 'Record labels need to treat...'

NewJeans has been in the news for the past few days due to their ongoing feud with ADOR and HYBE. However, the girl group’s member Hanni shared Chappell Roan’s speech on her social media account, highlighting the mistreatment of artists by music agencies. Hanni had filed a complaint against HYBE for alleged workplace bullying.

On February 3, 2025, the Grammy Awards took place, and Chappell Roan won under the category of Best New Artist. While accepting the award, she gave a speech addressing the music industry’s inability to protect its artists. She said, “Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees, with a livable wage, health insurance, and protection. Labels, we got you — but do you got us?”

Hanni, who is currently in a legal battle with her agencies HYBE and ADOR, shared Chappell’s winning speech on her Instagram story. Given her ongoing fight for her rights against the companies, the speech likely resonated with her on a personal level.

On October 15, 2024, Hanni of NewJeans attended a hearing at the National Assembly to address the workplace bullying she allegedly faced at HYBE. Hanni recounted an incident where she was waiting in a hallway at HYBE’s office when another group and their manager passed by. Although they initially exchanged greetings, the manager reportedly instructed the group to ignore her as they walked back.

However, on October 20, 2024, the Ministry of Employment and Labor ruled that, under the current law, Hanni is not classified as a worker and, therefore, is not protected against workplace harassment.

Previously, NewJeans held an emergency press conference to announce their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts with ADOR. The group cited the company’s failure to meet their demands as the primary reason for the sudden move. In response, ADOR took legal action, filing a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to enforce their contracts with the members.

To counter these challenges, NewJeans enlisted a well-known law firm as their legal representative and firmly ruled out any possibility of returning to ADOR or HYBE. Additionally, they launched a social media contest inviting fans to suggest a temporary new name for the group. However, ADOR warned that a name change could lead to serious legal consequences.