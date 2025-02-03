Barbie Hsu death: DJ Koo clarifies reports on wife’s sudden demise at 48 being ‘fake news’

Barbie Hsu’s passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leading to various speculations on social media. The renowned singer and actress tragically passed away at the age of 48 due to influenza-induced pneumonia. However, rumors soon emerged claiming the news of her demise was ‘fake news,’ causing significant confusion among fans. In response, her husband, DJ Koo, stepped forward to clarify the truth and put an end to the uncertainty.

On February 3, 2025, Barbie Hsu’s passing away hit the news and left everyone surprised. However, her husband Koo Jun Yup, who is also known with the alias Koo Jun Yup came forward to respond to the rumor that the news of his wife passing away is ‘fake.’ The artist said to Ilgan Sports that “It is not fake news” setting the record straight once and for all. Moreover, he also expressed his emotional state and added, “I’m not okay.”

Rumors about Barbie Hsu’s passing began circulating on Sunday after a Facebook post surfaced. While the exact date remains unclear, her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the heartbreaking news through a statement to Taiwan’s TVBS News on February 3, 2025.

Dee Hsu revealed that their family had traveled to Japan for Lunar New Year when Barbie tragically passed away due to pneumonia caused by influenza. Expressing her grief, Dee shared that she was grateful to have been Barbie’s sister in this lifetime, adding, “We always took care of each other... I will always be grateful to her and remember her.” Moreover, it has been reported that the actress will be cremated in Japan and her remains will be buried in Taiwan.

Barbie Hsu started her career through the musical duo S.O.S. alongside her sister Dee Hsu. However, the name was changed to A.S.O.S. resulting in a fallout with her company. She is most known for her role in Meteor Garden, an adaptation of the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers. She went on to star in various projects following that and became extremely popular in East Asia.

The artist eventually got married to Wang Xiaofei in 2011 and filed for divorce after a decade in 2021. Their marital problems became highly publicized during that time and she got married to DJ Koo four months after her divorce.