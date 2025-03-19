Did you know Aamir Khan narrowly escaped harrowing train accident while shooting iconic scene in Vikram Bhatt’s Ghulam?

Aamir Khan collaborated with Vikram Bhatt for the 1998-released film Ghulam, which featured Rani Mukerji in the lead role. Reminiscing memories from the pastime, the filmmaker talked about shooting the iconic train sequence for the crime-drama film, in which Khan ended up risking his life while shooting.

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Vikram Bhatt shared that he noted that it was dangerous and proposed the idea of doing it through VFX. However, Khan spoke to the engine driver and asked him to approach at a speed of 20 km/h, and he jumped off the track.

Vikram shared how Mr. Perfectionist then asked the driver to increase the speed to 30 km/h, and eventually, they shot it at 40 km/h. He admitted being uneasy with the idea but ultimately agreed to do it. However, what made the scene even more remarkable was the risk that the said scene involved.

The filmmaker made a shocking revelation as he recalled how Khan narrowly escaped a major train accident that could have claimed his life.

Bhatt explained, "During the take, the train approached at a speed of 40-45 km/h, and there was no way to stop it in time. Aamir missed the train by just one second. We confirmed this by analyzing the footage—where Aamir's shadow fell on the pole, the train's shadow appeared exactly 24 frames later."

"I think Aamir still has that strip of film. He missed the train by just a second. I was extremely distressed," he further added.

Bhatt walked down memory lane and further remembered after the shoot was done, Aamir teased him while they were heading home. He shared Sitaare Zameen Par actor's comment, 'Vicky, if I were the director, I wouldn't have let the actor do this stunt' that left Bhatt baffled, and he surprisingly asked him what kind of person was he. "Well, that's my relationship with Aamir," the filmmaker said on a concluding note.

On the professional front, Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film Tumko Meri Kasam features Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Ishwak Singh in key roles. It will be released in the theaters this Friday, March 21, 2025.