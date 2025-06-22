Did My Dearest writer scam K-drama production after advance pay? Full scoop on 350 million KRW feud over Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin starrer

K-drama writer Hwang Jin Young, best known for My Dearest starring Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, is currently facing serious legal consequences. She was recently found in breach of a past contractual agreement with a local production company. A Seoul court has ordered her to return 350 million KRW (approx. 254,000 USD). It was an advance she received for a television drama she never completed.

The Seoul Western District Court recently ruled in favor of the unnamed drama production company. It stated that Hwang had failed to deliver on a commitment made in 2017 to complete a 20-episode series, despite having already received half of her total agreed fee.

The contract: What went wrong?

Back in August 2017, Hwang entered into an agreement to pen a full-length television drama. According to court documents, her fee was set at 35 million per episode, totaling 700 million for all 20 episodes. The production company fulfilled their part of the agreement by paying her 350 million in advance. They were expecting delivery of the scripts within a five-year period from the date of signing.

However, the drama project saw no major progress over the following years. According to the company, Hwang submitted only one initial draft about a year after the contract was signed. When they responded with criticism and requested revisions, she allegedly did not provide any follow-up drafts or communicate further about the status of the work.

Deal with MBC caused contractual conflict

What complicates the matter is that at the time she signed this new contract, Hwang was already bound by an exclusive writing agreement with MBC for My Dearest. This earlier contract spanned from July 2014 to December 2019. It prohibited her from working with other companies during that period.

As a result, she was contractually unable to dedicate time to the new project she had committed to in 2017. Despite this clear conflict, no proper arrangement was made to resolve the overlap. This led to a prolonged period of inactivity on the 20-episode drama she was commissioned to write.

Legal action

After years of inactivity, the production company reignited the issue in August 2023. They sent formal notice to Hwang to fulfill her original commitment. In response, she claimed that the five-year period stipulated in the contract had already expired. Therefore, she argued that she had no legal obligation to continue the project or return the funds.

In early 2024, the company filed a formal lawsuit against Hwang. They claimed her refusal to complete the scripts constituted a clear breach of contract. The company also argued that she unjustly withheld a large sum without fulfilling her end of the deal.

Court’s ruling

The court sided with the production company. It concluded that Hwang showed no clear effort or intention to meet her contractual obligations. The ruling stated that, “It is highly questionable whether Hwang ever had the intention to faithfully fulfill the scriptwriting contract in this case.”

The court emphasized that the original terms were not met and that her defense was not sufficient to excuse her inaction. As a result, Hwang was ordered to repay the entire 350 million advance.

Hwang Jin Young files appeal

While the initial ruling went against her, Hwang has not accepted the outcome quietly. She has filed an official appeal. The case is now set to be heard in the Seoul High Court, where a final decision will be determined after further review and legal proceedings.

