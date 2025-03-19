Aamir Khan’s Ghulam director Vikram Bhatt REACTS to superstar finding love in Gauri Spratt; ‘Having someone to hold...’

Ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan confirmed that he is dating a Bangalore-based woman, Gauri Spratt. On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the couple broke the internet by making their first public appearance together. Recently, Khan’s Ghulam director, Vikram Bhatt , expressed his happiness about the superstar finding love for the third time.

While speaking with ETimes, Vikram Bhatt reacted to Aamir Khan dating Gauri Spratt after divorcing Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao . He shared his belief that the feeling of love transcends age and mentioned that as one grows in life, the meaning of love also changes.

The director said, "Well, if I can get married at 50, why can't Aamir Khan find a partner at 60? Age is just a number. There's no age limit for finding happiness. As life goes by, it stops being about the excitement of a relationship and sexuality."

The Ghulam director further elaborated, explaining that after a certain point in life, love is all about finding someone with whom one can simply spend time and feel good.

"It starts becoming more and more about companionship and not being lonely—having someone to hold your hand, someone to understand you, someone to reassure you that everything will be alright," he added.

On a concluding note, Bhatt expressed his happiness for Mr. Perfectionist on finding that special person and extended his best wishes, stating that Khan is "a great guy and deserves happiness."

Ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted an intimate meet-and-greet on his birthday eve for the media, where he opened up about his love life. During the conversation, Khan shared that he and Gauri had been dating for the past 18 months. He also revealed that he had introduced his lady love to his family and children.

In fact, just days after making their relationship official, Khan and Gauri stirred the internet when they made their first public appearance together on Tuesday. The couple was spotted exiting the Excel office in Mumbai. In a video shared by paparazzi, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor was seen patiently waiting for Gauri and ensuring that she got safely into the car. His chivalrous act became the highlight of the moment, winning over the internet.