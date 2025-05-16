Aamir Khan's GF Gauri Spratt is surely a romantic, her loving gesture for Sitaare Zameen Par star is winning hearts; WATCH

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, the newest couple in town, continue to turn heads with their public appearances. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor announced his relationship in March this year. Since then, the duo is often seen stirring the internet with their appearances, and once again, Spratt won us over with her love language as she arrived to receive Khan at the airport.

Today, on Friday, May 16, Aamir Khan returned to Mumbai from an undisclosed location. In a video shared by the paps, the actor made his way towards the awaiting car. However, what caught everyone’s attention was his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, who arrived to receive him.

As Khan was about to sit in the car, she vacated her seat and shifted inside. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor obliged the paparazzi before leaving. As the superstar closed the door, the couple was seen engrossed in a conversation.

For his latest airport appearance, Khan kept it casual and comfortable in a printed blue kurta with navy blue salwar with a black side bag and a book. Meanwhile, his girlfriend was seen in a white cotton kurta.

Watch video

Internet users dropped multiple red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

It was earlier this year, in March, that Aamir hosted a special meet-and-greet in Mumbai for the media. During the interaction, he confirmed his relationship status and also revealed that he and Gauri have been together for nearly 18 months.

He mentioned that they felt "secure enough" to make their relationship public. According to him, it was better to share the news with the media so that he no longer had to hide anything.

Since then, Gauri has been seen spending time with Aamir Khan’s family. Last month, the couple attended the second Macau International Comedy Festival. Several pictures and videos of them from the event went viral online.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is all set to delight fans with his long-awaited project Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, it is set to release next month on June 20, 2025.

