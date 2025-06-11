Lokesh Kanagaraj upcoming movies: Rajinikanth’s Coolie to Aamir Khan starrer superhero film

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema, known for his action-packed ventures, including Vikram, Master, Kaithi, and others. In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan confirmed the director’s lineup.

Coolie

Speaking with Too Filmy, the actor revealed that he would be appearing in a cameo role in Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Making an official confirmation, Khan said his character would be an interesting one, which everyone would love.

The action entertainer by Lokesh Kanagaraj is slated for release on August 14, 2025, with stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao also joining the cast. Apart from them, actors Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and more are in key roles.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is reported that the movie will not be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) and will instead be a standalone, similar to Master.

Kaithi 2

Talking ahead, Aamir Khan made it clear that the director’s next venture would be Kaithi 2 with Karthi in the lead. The much-awaited sequel has been in limbo due to Kanagaraj’s commitments and is now expected to kickstart shoot from the latter half of 2025.

For those unaware, the film is a sequel to LCU’s first installment, Kaithi, which was released in 2019. The story focused on an ex-convict who is forced into a night’s mission by an honest officer with a violent gang right on their heels.

With Karthi in the lead, the movie featured actors such as Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and many more in key roles.

Aamir Khan superhero film

Finally, the Bollywood superstar made it clear that he would be joining hands with Lokesh for a film. While not going into serious details, the superstar mentioned that it would be a superhero movie, which is set to begin shooting in the latter half of 2026.

On an interesting side note, Lokesh had initially expressed his desire to make a superhero film titled Irumbu Kai Maayavi, based on DC’s The Steel Claw. However, this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

With the director having such confirmed projects, he had once mentioned his ideas for sequels to Vikram, Leo, and a standalone Rolex movie starring Suriya in the lead.

