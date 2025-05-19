Meet Aamir Khan’s co-star who fled home at 19 with her 8-month-old daughter who is now popular OTT star

Not every actor in the industry has a journey of fairytale in the world of glitz and glamor. The actor we’re talking about today has worked with the likes of Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor. She became a successful name at the age of 17 but had to flee from her house at the age of 19 with an infant daughter.

We’re talking about none other than Rukhsar Rehman, widely known for her appearance in movies like PK, Uri and 83. She started off her career when she was just a teenager and shared screen space with legendary Rishi Kapoor in films like Yaad Rakhegi Duniya and Inteha Pyar Ki.

Fresh out of school, at the age of 17, Ruskhar was already playing lead roles in major productions. However, this success was short-lived, as her parents didn’t view acting as a respectable career path. They always believed that a stable family life was more important and arranged her marriage.

Unfortunately, her married life anyway fell apart, and she ran away from her house at the age of 19 with her 8-month-old daughter, Aisha Ahmed. While speaking with Humans of Bombay, the actress recalled going back to her father, who stood by her decision. She opened up a boutique, but her inner calling remained for acting.

In 2005, she made another tough decision to leave her daughter with her parents. While it was difficult, she knew it was important to provide her daughter with the life she deserved. She moved to Mumbai to start from scratch with small roles, auditions, and rejections. This led to her appearance in movies like D, Sarkar and later, PK, Uri, and 83.

She has also appeared in TV shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Tumhari Paakhi, Adaalat, Haq Se and many more. According to her, these little steps were not just a step forward in her career but also in reclaiming the part of herself.



Aisha Ahmed, Rukhsar’s daughter, is also a renowned face on OTT with several shows to her credit, including Minus One, 3 Storeys and many more. In addition to this, the young actress is quite popular on social media, where she enjoys a massive follower base of nearly 907k.

