Esha Deol reveals mom Hema Malini told her romance shouldn’t ‘die out’ after divorce from Bharat Takhtani: ‘I have that advice...'

Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani announced their divorce last year in 2024 after 11 years of marriage. They continue to mutually co-parent their daughters, Radhya and Miraya. On the other hand, the actress recently shared her mother and legendary actress Hema Malini’s sweet advice on never giving up on love.

While speaking with The Quint, Esha Deol was asked about the values that she has imbibed from her mother, Hema Malini. To this, the actress shared that just like every mother, her mother has always taught them to have a self-identity even after marriage.

“And she always told me you have worked hard and made a name, and you have a profession. Even if you have not made a name, you have a profession, that’s your thing. Never stop that. Try and continue working,” she further added.

Esha continued by noting her mother’s advice of being financially independent irrespective of, even if one is married to a millionaire. She explained that financial independence makes a woman different. In addition to this, the Tumko Meri Kasam actress also shared sweet advice that she has taken a notice of.

“One more very sweet thing she has told me is we do so many things in life – working, self-care, everything. She said one thing which is very important in life and should never die out is, romance. She said that is something that just gives you those butterflies in your stomach, it’s that feeling, we all want it. I have that advice in my head but I have not acted upon it yet,” she said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Esha Deol was previously married to Bharat Takhtani, but they announced their divorce through an official statement last year. The trouble in paradise caught everyone’s attention when Bharat was noticeably absent from Esha's birthday celebration on November 2, 2023, and Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash on October 16, 2023.

On the professional front, Esha is set to make her comeback in the industry after 14 years with Tumko Meri Kasam. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the upcoming film also featuring Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Ishwak Singh in the key roles is set to release this Friday on March 21, 2025.