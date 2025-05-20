Bollywood Newswrap, May 20: Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 teaser out, Priyadarshan on Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri 3 exit lawsuit and more

Love Bollywood news, but couldn’t keep yourself updated with today's biggest news? Well, do not worry. We’ve got your back. From Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s War 2 teaser unveiled to Priyadarshan on Akshay Kumar's production house, suing Paresh Rawal over his exit from Hera Pheri 3, take a look at top Bollywood news of the day right below.

Advertisement

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 20, 2025:

1. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani’s War 2 teaser out

The makers took to social media and finally released the official teaser of War 2. The 1-minute 34-second teaser opened with the YRF Spy Universe logo and Jr. NTR’s voiceover, revealing he’s been watching Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir closely. Called “India’s best soldier” once, Kabir is no longer the same. Jr. NTR’s “Get ready for war” warning sets up an epic showdown.

The teaser is packed with intense action across air, water, and snow. Kiara Advani steals the show in a dazzling yellow bikini, and a brief song hints at her chemistry with Hrithik. The makers captioned it, “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

2. Did Apoorva Lakhia CONFIRM next film with Salman Khan?

Advertisement

Pinkvilla reported that Salman Khan will team up with Apoorva Lakhia for his next project which is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. A source also shared that the filmmaker will visit Ladakh for location scouting soon. Now, taking to Instagram stories, Apoorva dropped pics from flight and another one from airport as he reaches Leh with his team seemingly confirming the news.

3. Priyadarshan on Akshay Kumar's production house suing Paresh Rawal over his exit from Hera Pheri 3

Pinkvilla recently reported that Akshay Kumar sued Paresh Rawal for his 'unprofessional behavior' after his exit from Hera Pheri 3. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, director Priyadarshan also opened up about the same and shared that he has the right to take legal action against him as his hard-earned money is invested in the film.

He also opened up on Akshay Kumar legally buying the rights for the film from producer Feroz Nadiadwala. The filmmaker shared, “I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel, and I did, and both were onboard.” He further added, “Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date.”

Advertisement

4. Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s Dadasaheb Phalke biopic aims for Christmas 2026 release

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are aiming for a Christmas 2026 release for their upcoming biopic on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke.

A source shared, “Be it 3 Idiots or PK – Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani films have always set new benchmarks at the box office during the Christmas weekend. The duo will continue will the tradition with the intent of arriving during the extended holiday season.” The source added that the film will start in October 2025 and will be filmed until April 2026. It will be followed by a prolonged post-production process.

5. Mukesh Rishi opens up on Salman Khan’s off-screen personality

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Mukesh Rishi recently recalled teaming up with Sakman Khan and shared that they worked together in two or three films. Calling the superstar a warm and friendly person, he shared how Salman created a light and fun atmosphere on the sets after shoots.

Advertisement

Talking about their time shooting for Bandhan, Rishi revealed they used to hang out in restaurants or pubs after pack-up. He also opened up on whether Khan is moody or unpredictable on set and shared that he never saw any such behavior from him on sets. He called the perception of Salman Khan’s moodiness a ‘misunderstanding’.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: The Royals Season 2: Why director is unsure about future of Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s series?