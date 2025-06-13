Aamir Khan reveals what happened on the night of his 60th birthday after he got drunk: 'When I woke up next morning…'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made headlines after he introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media in an informal meet-and-greet session a day ahead of his 60th birthday. He then rang on his birthday with a grand celebration. Now, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor has opened up about what happened on the night of his birthday and revealed that he got too drunk to remember anything. He had a complete ‘blackout’ of his memory from the party when he woke up the next day.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Aamir Khan shared that his 60th birthday party was organized and his close ones were invited to the celebration. However, he admitted what was meant to be a ‘memorable day’, didn’t go as planned as he drank too much.

The actor shared that he has ‘zeroed’ his alcohol consumption, but, on his 60th birthday, the guests insisted that he have some drinks. He shared that he tends to go all in with whatever he does, admitting he's not the type to hold back.

Since Aamir hadn’t consumed alcohol in a while, his body couldn’t handle it well. He mentioned that the party kicked off around 7 PM and by 9 PM, he could already feel the effects hitting him. He added, “This has happened to me a few times. When I woke up the next morning, I had no memory of the previous evening."

Aamir Khan further shared that although there were photos and videos from the celebration, and he was told that everyone had shared kind words about him, he couldn’t recall any of it. He described the experience as a complete blackout.

He added, “I was conducting myself normally during the party, but I have zero memories of my 60th birthday celebration. I was reacting to what people were saying about me, but the memory has been wiped out completely.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par. It is a spiritual remake of Taare Zameen Par and also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. Also starring 10 neurodivergent actors, it is all set to release on June 20. As per a recent report in Filmy View, Sitaare Zameen Par has been rated 12A by the British Censor Board.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

