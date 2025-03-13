Over the years, Aamir Khan has won over the audience with slice-of-life entertainers like Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal among others. The actor has been missing on the big screen for the last 3 years, and come 2025, he will finally return to the big screen. According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan’s next – Sitaare Zameen Par – directed by RS Prasanna will hit the big screen in June 2025.

A source exclusive shares with Pinkvilla, “Aamir Khan has been passionately working on Sitaare Zameen Par over the last one year and is finally set to bring his slice-of-life sports drama on the big screen in June 2025. The edit is on the verge of being locked and Aamir is supremely confident to win over the audience.” The source further informs that the marketing campaign of Sitaare Zameen Par will begin in the IPL period and the exact date is expected to be announced on Aamir’s 60th Birthday.

For those unaware, Aamir Khan plays the part of a drunkard coach in Sitaare Zameen Par and the film chronicles the tale of the leading man training a team of specially-abled kids for Paralympics. The RS Prasanna directorial also features Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir is contemplating on several other films and is expected to greenlight his next by Summer 2025.

Talking of Sitaare Zameen Par, it’s work in progress for the teaser and trailer too, as Aamir wants to come up with a cut that creates the right noise for the arrival of a heartwarming film. “He wants to get the communication right. The film has a lot of humour, aided with drama and emotions, and the idea is to communicate that with the pre-release assets,” the source concludes. The perfectionist will celebrate his 60th Birthday on March 14, and has been hitting the headlines for pre-birthday celebrations with his two friends – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.