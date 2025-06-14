Trouble for Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par? CBFC delays certificate over two cuts

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is all set to hit theaters on June 20. However, ahead of its release, it seems the film is facing the CBFC hurdle. As per a recent report, CBFC suggested two cuts in the film before granting it the certificate. But, Aamir has declined to make any edits in the film causing delay in its certification.

Yes, you heard it right! As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and they suggested edits. A source told the portal, “The CBFC have asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts. He and director RS Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogs, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate.” However, the details of the cuts suggested by CBFC are not out yet.

The source further told the portal, “With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir now plans to once again meet the CBFC Examining Committee on Monday and put forward his point of view."

The source added that they are optimistic about resolving the matter, with the CBFC expected to clear the film by June 16. Only after that advance bookings will begin, as theaters are not permitted to sell tickets without a censor certificate.

For the unversed, Sitaare Zameen Par has received a 12A rating from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). According to the BBFC, the film includes themes of discrimination and some s*xual references. The runtime has also been revealed and the total duration is 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par features Genelia Deshmukh in key roles apart from Aamir. Set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 20, it will be screened in 3000 to 3500 screens all across the country as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla.

The film is a spiritual remake of Taare Zameen Par and also stars 10 neurodivergent actors.

