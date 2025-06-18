EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie’s overseas rights sold for Rs 68 crore, second highest after Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. As the film inches closer to release, the overseas rights of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial were bought for a whopping price.

In an exclusive report, we have learned that the international rights for Coolie has been bought for Rs 68 crore. The distribution house Ayngaran International landed the deal for the much-awaited Tamil action entertainer.

As per reliable trade sources, the film would have fetched a higher number for its overseas rights if not for the clash release with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer War 2.

With the deal for Coolie, the film would become the highest record for a Rajinikanth starrer and the second highest in Tamil cinema. According to sources, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan bagged the biggest deal to date as Phars Films has bought the film’s international rights for Rs 75 crore.

Previously, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life quoted a whopping price of Rs 63 crore with AP International, followed by Leo (Rs 60 crore – Multiple Distributor) and The Greatest Of All Time (Rs 53 crore – Phars).

Top Tamil films' overseas rights

MOVIE TITLE OVERSEAS RIGHTS Jana Nayagan Rs 75 Cr (Phars) Coolie Rs 68 Cr (Ayngaran International) Thug Life Rs 63 Cr (AP International) Leo Rs 60 Cr (Multiple Distributors) The GOAT Rs 53 Cr (Phars)

Interestingly, Rajinikanth starrer Jailer’s overseas rights were sold for Rs 35 crore, making the Coolie deal close to twice the amount.

Talking about Coolie, the much anticipated actioner is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The upcoming film is said to feature the superstar in a negative role with veteran stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

As Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan plays a cameo, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Satyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and many more in pivotal roles.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the actor is currently shooting for Jailer 2. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is a follow-up to the 2023 release Jailer, with the superstar reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

While more details about the film’s plot and cast are yet to be made official, it is expected that stars like Mohanlal, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Shiva Rajkumar will be appearing in cameo roles. Moreover, reports suggest that a Bollywood actor might also be part of the cinematic venture.

