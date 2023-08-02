Offers you cannot say no to! The much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is going up for sale

During the summer launch event in July, OnePlus announced the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in its Core Edition of OnePlus Nord products. What’s new is that an electrifying sales event is set to hit the digital market on August 4th, starting at 12:00 PM! Don’t miss out on this device because it is a powerhouse of mind-blowing features!

Fuelled by the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G delivers impeccable performance and manages the device more efficiently than ever. Further, the 12GB RAM lets you multitask like a pro and juggle up to 24 apps without any lags.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G gives rest to all battery woes. The colossal 5000mAh battery and lightning-fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging make for quick power top-ups. Your device will always be ready to accompany you on all your adventures in the digital realm. Sleek and stylish, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G boasts a premium and compact design with an impressive 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. Immerse yourself in an unparalleled visual experience, all wrapped up in beautiful Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colorways to match your unique style.

With its flagship 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 processor and stainless steel camera surrounds, capturing memories becomes an art. Experience enhanced portrait capabilities and shoot breathtaking photos with ease.

And the price point is an absolute treat! The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB priced at INR 26,999 and 12GB+128GB at INR 28,999. Trust us; these prices are an absolute steal for the remarkable features you're getting!

Let’s have a look at the incredible offers that come with this sales event:

Customers shopping on oneplus.in can avail of an instant INR 2000 bank discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards & Credit Card EMI, OneCard.

For those purchasing on amazon.in, an INR 2000 bank discount awaits with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards & Credit Card EMI.

And that's not all!

Enjoy no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on ICICI Bank and OneCard cards,

Exchange your old devices and receive an exchange bonus of up to INR 2000.

Get a 1-year warranty plan for just INR 99/-

Earn 2X Redcoins on Nord CE 3 5G

Avail a 30% bundle offer with OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Customers can also avail of a special Redcoin discount of up to INR 1000

Exciting, isn't it? And for all you JioPlus (Postpaid) users on the INR 399 plan, special benefits of up to INR 4500 await you. Get an additional 100 GB of data spread over ten months (worth INR 1000) and grab additional coupons worth INR 3500 from top-notch brands including Swiggy, Ajio, Ferns and Petals, Ixigo, Abhibus, and ET Prime. The fun never stops!

Save the date, that is August 4th, 12:00 PM, and grab the chance to get your hands on the revolutionary OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Head over to Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, or your nearest offline partner to make the purchase.